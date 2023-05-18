How to Watch the Free Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga Livestream

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

All eyes will be on Tennessee this weekend as Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga gears up to once again deliver an exciting display of professional triathlon. This race, which will only feature the women’s pro field (the men’s pro field had their own race at last weekend’s 70.3 Gulf coast – watch the replay here), kicks off at 6:50 a.m. Eastern/3:50 Pacific. The free 70.3 Chattanooga livestream will be hosted exclusively on Outside Watch, and will be available on demand post-race for Outside+ members (become one today).

The 70.3 Chattanooga course

It’s likely we’ll see a fast start in Chatty, thanks to a downriver, current-aided swim (Fun fact: this swim is actually 1.4 miles, not the typical 1.2 miles of a 70.3 swim) in the Tennessee River. After exiting the water at Ross’s Landing, athletes will venture out on a rolling (read: fast) bike course and spectator-loaded run through downtown Chattanooga. On a good day (and it should be a good day, with temperatures in the high 50s at the start and topping out in the mid-70s at the expected finish), this course has all the ingredients for a fast and thrilling race.

70.3 Chattanooga livestream: Who to watch

Jackie Hering is looking to defend her win here in 2022, where she finished with a time of 4:02:35 – just over three and a half minutes on second-place finisher Paula Findlay. With the Canadian returning for a rematch, anything could happen, especially when you throw the likes of superbikers Skye Moench (who won this race in 2021) and Rach McBride into the mix. Jeanni Metzler is also slated to race – can she back up her recent win at 70.3 St. George with another podium performance?

Fan favorite Sarah True is also on the start list for the race. True did not attend the last race she entered, 70.3 St. George, saying on Instagram “the fitness isn’t quite there to be able to race how I’d like.” If she’s on the start line in Chattanooga, that means she’s fit and ready to race – and that’s a dangerous thing for her competition.

Who dare 4-time world champion Mirinda Carfrae’s podium picks for this weekend? Rinny breaks down the course and competition for us in this preview video.

How to watch the Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga livestream

Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga is one of the thirteen 70.3 races broadcast on Outside Watch this year. You can watch live for free on Outside Watch, with the pre-show starting at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT a.m. Sunday, May 21. (Athletes start about 20 minutes later.)

Replays of this race (and all races streamed by Outside Watch this year) are available after the race for O+ members – perfect for watching during trainer rides or to get hyped up before your weekend long run.

