Stream Ironman 70.3 Races Live With Outside Watch

Kicking off with the Ironman 70.3 Oceanside race on April 2, Outside will be streaming a full calendar of 11 global Ironman 70.3 events—including the two-day 2022 70.3 World Championships in St. George, Utah. (Outside is Triathlete’s parent company.)

The coverage will cover some of the most popular 70.3 races in the U.S., Germany, Austria, and Australia, as well as brand new events. The races will be streamed live free on Outside Watch and will be available on-demand after the finish to all Outside+ members.

See the full schedule below.

“We are thrilled to bring our live coverage of the Ironman 70.3 event series to a global audience via our new partnership with Outside,” said Julia Polloreno, vice president of content for The Ironman Group, in a press release. “This live and interactive experience will offer fans of the sport around the world a new way to watch and engage with the extremely popular Ironman 70.3 events like never before. We are confident that our line-up of programming will appeal to both our loyal athletes and fans while also introducing new athletes and fans to our community.”

The immersive coverage, familiar to triathlon fans, will begin with a pre-race show that previews the pro field and course, and includes interviews with special guests. For the 2022 season, live coverage will be hosted by Ironman world champions Greg Welch and Michellie Jones, and Ironman champions Dede Griesbauer and Michael Lovato, with Matt Lieto providing analysis from both on-course and in the studio, and guest commentators bringing in fresh perspectives and insight.

“The quality of Ironman 70.3 racing among the professionals has reached new heights, and it’s going to make for some absolutely thrilling spectating,” Welch said. “The commentary team cannot wait to deliver wire-to-wire coverage that will bring the audience deep inside the action.”

Watch these races live on Triathlete or Outside Watch. Download the Outside app for access to all live and on-demand Ironman coverage.

