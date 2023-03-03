The 2023 (Must-Watch) Pro Triathlon Calendar

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

With race season finally here, it’s time to queue up your DVRs and clear your calendars to track the biggest races of the year. But unlike baseball or football, there’s no one league with one schedule to follow all year. In triathlon, you have to look at the Ironman schedule then the Challenge schedule, plus the World Triathlon schedule and the XTERRA schedule —and then there are exciting new events dropping seemingly every week from Super League and the PTO. As if that wasn’t enough, you then have to use your triathlon deduction and sleuthing skills to figure out which events will have the most competitive start lists and how to watch them.

It can be exhausting–and you’re not even the one racing!

So on this page, we’ve compiled our calendar of the biggest triathlons of the year and how to watch them. (A warning: It’s likely to be updated and change as pros’ schedules change, so bookmark this page for easy reference as the season goes on.)

How to watch

Ironman

As part of the broadcast partnership announced with Ironman, a handful of the most competitive 70.3 races will be streamed live for free on Outside Watch this year, including the World Championships in August. They’ll then be available after the finish for O+ members. Download the Outside app for access to all live and on-demand Ironman coverage.

Ironman’s full-distance coverage will be available on Ironman Live.

World Triathlon

TriathlonLIVE hosts all World Triathlon events—including World Triathlon Championship Series events, World Cups, paratriathlon events, and the mixed relay world championships.

Super League

The Super League Arena Games will be hosted in conjunction with World Triathlon this spring, plus there will be a championship series this summer/fall (though dates and locations have yet to be announced. You can find where to watch via a comprehensive geo-tagged list of all the broadcast partners depending on where you live.

Pro Triathletes Organization

The PTO has also signed multiple broadcast deals, depending on the region, for their events, which include its flagship Collins Cup event and opens in Europe, the United States, and Asia. To find out how to livestream PTO races in your location, visit the “how to watch” page on their website.

Challenge Family

Challenge Family will broadcast its most popular races, including Roth, this year. To find out where to watch Challenge livestreams, visit the”live” page on their website.

CLASH Endurance

Along with high-production broadcast shows airing on network TV at later dates, Clash is sharing race feeds on their YouTube page.

XTERRA

Some XTERRA races, including the World Championship, will be live streamed and regular updates will be available via the official XTERRA Instagram page. More information regarding the live streams will be available closer to the time of the event.

The rest of the independent races have their own separate broadcasts or social coverage or tracking—depending on the event. We’ll be sure to keep this updated and we’ll have details on how to watch on the Wednesday or Thursday before the biggest races. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter so you don’t miss out on the biggest pro triathlon showdowns of the season.

2023 Pro Triathlon Race Calendar