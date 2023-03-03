The 2023 (Must-Watch) Pro Triathlon Calendar
Triathlete’s guide to all of this year’s most exciting races—and how to stream them.
With race season finally here, it’s time to queue up your DVRs and clear your calendars to track the biggest races of the year. But unlike baseball or football, there’s no one league with one schedule to follow all year. In triathlon, you have to look at the Ironman schedule then the Challenge schedule, plus the World Triathlon schedule and the XTERRA schedule —and then there are exciting new events dropping seemingly every week from Super League and the PTO. As if that wasn’t enough, you then have to use your triathlon deduction and sleuthing skills to figure out which events will have the most competitive start lists and how to watch them.
It can be exhausting–and you’re not even the one racing!
So on this page, we’ve compiled our calendar of the biggest triathlons of the year and how to watch them. (A warning: It’s likely to be updated and change as pros’ schedules change, so bookmark this page for easy reference as the season goes on.)
How to watch
Ironman
As part of the broadcast partnership announced with Ironman, a handful of the most competitive 70.3 races will be streamed live for free on Outside Watch this year, including the World Championships in August. They’ll then be available after the finish for O+ members. Download the Outside app for access to all live and on-demand Ironman coverage.
Ironman’s full-distance coverage will be available on Ironman Live.
World Triathlon
TriathlonLIVE hosts all World Triathlon events—including World Triathlon Championship Series events, World Cups, paratriathlon events, and the mixed relay world championships.
Super League
The Super League Arena Games will be hosted in conjunction with World Triathlon this spring, plus there will be a championship series this summer/fall (though dates and locations have yet to be announced. You can find where to watch via a comprehensive geo-tagged list of all the broadcast partners depending on where you live.
Pro Triathletes Organization
The PTO has also signed multiple broadcast deals, depending on the region, for their events, which include its flagship Collins Cup event and opens in Europe, the United States, and Asia. To find out how to livestream PTO races in your location, visit the “how to watch” page on their website.
Challenge Family
Challenge Family will broadcast its most popular races, including Roth, this year. To find out where to watch Challenge livestreams, visit the”live” page on their website.
CLASH Endurance
Along with high-production broadcast shows airing on network TV at later dates, Clash is sharing race feeds on their YouTube page.
XTERRA
Some XTERRA races, including the World Championship, will be live streamed and regular updates will be available via the official XTERRA Instagram page. More information regarding the live streams will be available closer to the time of the event.
—
The rest of the independent races have their own separate broadcasts or social coverage or tracking—depending on the event. We’ll be sure to keep this updated and we’ll have details on how to watch on the Wednesday or Thursday before the biggest races. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter so you don’t miss out on the biggest pro triathlon showdowns of the season.
2023 Pro Triathlon Race Calendar
|Race
|Date
|Challenge Wanaka
|February 18
|Super League Arena Games Montreal
|February 25
|WTCS Abu Dhabi
|March 3-4
|Ironman New Zealand
|March 4
|Ironman Africa Championship
|March 5
|Clash Miami
|March 10
|Super League Arena Games Sursee
|March 12
|World Triathlon Para Series Devonport
|March 18
|Ironman 70.3 Oceanside
|April 1
|Super League Arena Games Grand Finale London
|April 8
|XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championship
|April 15-16
|Ironman Americas Championship (Texas)
|April 22
|Ironman 70.3 North American Championship (St. George)
|May 6
|PTO European Open
|May 6
|Ironman 70.3 Gulf Coast - MEN
|May 13
|WTCS Yokohama
|May 13-14
|World Triathlon Paraseries Yokohama
|May 13
|Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga - WOMEN
|May 21
|Challenge Championship (Slovakia)
|May 21
|WTCS Caligiari
|May 27-28
|Ironman Euro Championship - MEN (Hamburg)
|June 4
|Ironman 70.3 Boulder
|June 10
|XTERRA European Championship
|June 10-11
|Escape from Alcatraz
|June 11
|Ironman Asia-Pacific Champs (Cairns)
|June 12
|Ironman Asia-Pacific Championship (Cairns)
|June 18
|Ironman 70.3 Luxembourg - MEN
|June 18
|Challenge Roth
|June 25
|Ironman 70.3 Mont-Tremblant
|June 25
|WTCS Montreal
|June 25-26
|Ironman Euro Championship - WOMEN (Frankfurt)
|July 2
|World Triathlon Para Series Montreal
|July 8-9
|World Triathlon Para Series Swansea
|July 15
|WTCS Hamburg, World Triathlon Sprint & Mixed Relay Championships
|July 15-16
|WTCS Sunderland
|July 29-30
|Ironman 70.3 Maine
|July 30
|Norseman Xtreme Triathlon
|August 5
|70.3 European Championship (Tallinn)
|August 6
|PTO U.S. Open
|August 4-5
|Collins Cup
|TBD
|Paris Olympic Test Event
|August 17-20
|PTO Asian Open
|August 19-20
|XTERRA USA Championship
|August 25-27
|Ironman 70.3 World Championships
|August 26-27
|Ironman World Championship - MEN (Nice)
|September 10
|PTO Tour: US Open
|September 17-18
|Ironman 70.3 Belgium
|September 17
|WTCS Grand Final (Pontevedra)
|September 23-24
|XTERRA World Championship
|September 23-24
|Ironman 70.3 Augusta
|September 24
|XTERRA World Championship
|October 1
|Ironman 2022 World Championship.- WOMEN (Kona)
|October 14
|Super League Championship Finale
|October 29
|Clash Daytona
|December 1
|Ironman 70.3 Taupo
|December 9