Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 25% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

News

The 2023 (Must-Watch) Pro Triathlon Calendar

Triathlete’s guide to all of this year’s most exciting races—and how to stream them.

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

With race season finally here, it’s time to queue up your DVRs and clear your calendars to track the biggest races of the year. But unlike baseball or football, there’s no one league with one schedule to follow all year. In triathlon, you have to look at the Ironman schedule then the Challenge schedule, plus the World Triathlon schedule and the XTERRA schedule —and then there are exciting new events dropping seemingly every week from Super League and the PTO. As if that wasn’t enough, you then have to use your triathlon deduction and sleuthing skills to figure out which events will have the most competitive start lists and how to watch them.

It can be exhausting–and you’re not even the one racing!

So on this page, we’ve compiled our calendar of the biggest triathlons of the year and how to watch them. (A warning: It’s likely to be updated and change as pros’ schedules change, so bookmark this page for easy reference as the season goes on.)

RELATED: 7 Triathlon Pros Set to Have a Breakout Year in 2023

Athletes dive in at the start of Super League triathlon, which will be streaming for fans to watch this year.
(Photo: Super League Triathlon)

How to watch

Ironman

As part of the broadcast partnership announced with Ironman, a handful of the most competitive 70.3 races will be streamed live for free on Outside Watch this year, including the World Championships in August. They’ll then be available after the finish for O+ members. Download the Outside app for access to all live and on-demand Ironman coverage.

Ironman’s full-distance coverage will be available on Ironman Live.

World Triathlon

TriathlonLIVE hosts all World Triathlon events—including World Triathlon Championship Series events, World Cups, paratriathlon events, and the mixed relay world championships.

Super League

The Super League Arena Games will be hosted in conjunction with World Triathlon this spring, plus there will be a championship series this summer/fall (though dates and locations have yet to be announced. You can find where to watch via a comprehensive geo-tagged list of all the broadcast partners depending on where you live.

Pro Triathletes Organization

The PTO has also signed multiple broadcast deals, depending on the region, for their events, which include its flagship Collins Cup event and opens in Europe, the United States, and Asia. To find out how to livestream PTO races in your location, visit the “how to watch” page on their website.

Challenge Family

Challenge Family will broadcast its most popular races, including Roth, this year. To find out where to watch Challenge livestreams, visit the”live” page on their website.

CLASH Endurance

Along with high-production broadcast shows airing on network TV at later dates, Clash is sharing race feeds on their YouTube page.

XTERRA

Some XTERRA races, including the World Championship, will be live streamed and regular updates will be available via the official XTERRA Instagram page. More information regarding the live streams will be available closer to the time of the event.

The rest of the independent races have their own separate broadcasts or social coverage or tracking—depending on the event. We’ll be sure to keep this updated and we’ll have details on how to watch on the Wednesday or Thursday before the biggest races. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter so you don’t miss out on the biggest pro triathlon showdowns of the season.

2023 Pro Triathlon Race Calendar

Race Date
Challenge Wanaka February 18
Super League Arena Games Montreal February 25
WTCS Abu Dhabi March 3-4
Ironman New Zealand March 4
Ironman Africa Championship March 5
Clash Miami March 10
Super League Arena Games Sursee March 12
World Triathlon Para Series Devonport March 18
Ironman 70.3 Oceanside April 1
Super League Arena Games Grand Finale London April 8
XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championship April 15-16
Ironman Americas Championship (Texas) April 22
Ironman 70.3 North American Championship (St. George) May 6
PTO European Open May 6
Ironman 70.3 Gulf Coast - MEN May 13
WTCS Yokohama May 13-14
World Triathlon Paraseries Yokohama May 13
Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga - WOMEN May 21
Challenge Championship (Slovakia) May 21
WTCS Caligiari May 27-28
Ironman Euro Championship - MEN (Hamburg) June 4
Ironman 70.3 Boulder June 10
XTERRA European Championship June 10-11
Escape from Alcatraz June 11
Ironman Asia-Pacific Champs (Cairns) June 12
Ironman Asia-Pacific Championship (Cairns) June 18
Ironman 70.3 Luxembourg - MEN June 18
Challenge Roth June 25
Ironman 70.3 Mont-Tremblant June 25
WTCS Montreal June 25-26
Ironman Euro Championship - WOMEN (Frankfurt) July 2
World Triathlon Para Series Montreal July 8-9
World Triathlon Para Series Swansea July 15
WTCS Hamburg, World Triathlon Sprint & Mixed Relay Championships July 15-16
WTCS Sunderland July 29-30
Ironman 70.3 Maine July 30
Norseman Xtreme Triathlon August 5
70.3 European Championship (Tallinn) August 6
PTO U.S. Open August 4-5
Collins Cup TBD
Paris Olympic Test Event August 17-20
PTO Asian Open August 19-20
XTERRA USA Championship August 25-27
Ironman 70.3 World Championships August 26-27
Ironman World Championship - MEN (Nice) September 10
PTO Tour: US Open September 17-18
Ironman 70.3 Belgium September 17
WTCS Grand Final (Pontevedra) September 23-24
XTERRA World Championship September 23-24
Ironman 70.3 Augusta September 24
XTERRA World Championship October 1
Ironman 2022 World Championship.- WOMEN (Kona) October 14
Super League Championship Finale October 29
Clash Daytona December 1
Ironman 70.3 Taupo December 9

Stay On Topic