Triathlete Hour Podcast: Jackie Hering’s in the Best Phase of Her Long Tri Career

This week’s episode is a chat with Jackie Hering, the 70.3 North American champ, has been on a roll lately—and she says the turning point actually came doing Zwift races during the early parts of the pandemic.

Jackie shares how she thinks of her 11-year career in different parts, how one of those parts was changing her training and balance after having two kids, and how she has no interest in doing an Ironman again. Plus, as the snowshoe person of the year, she’s well equipped to give us all the details on how to snowshoe.

