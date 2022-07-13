Become a Member

People

Triathlete Hour Podcast: Jackie Hering’s in the Best Phase of Her Long Tri Career

It's a very Midwestern episode.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

This week’s episode is a chat with Jackie Hering, the 70.3 North American champ, has been on a roll lately—and she says the turning point actually came doing Zwift races during the early parts of the pandemic.

Jackie shares how she thinks of her 11-year career in different parts, how one of those parts was changing her training and balance after having two kids, and how she has no interest in doing an Ironman again. Plus, as the snowshoe person of the year, she’s well equipped to give us all the details on how to snowshoe.

This week’s episode is brought to you by the AIRWAAV Endurance Performance Mouthpiece, which can open your airway by up to 25% for improved breathing. As a partner of USA Triathlon, AIRWAAV is offering Triathlete Hour listeners 15% off with code TH15. 

