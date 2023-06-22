How to Watch the Free Ironman 70.3 Elsinore Livestream

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

On the line this weekend in Denmark: a $25,000 prize purse, two spots for the 70.3 World Championship, and valuable PTO ranking points. Ironman 70.3 Elsinore, which will only feature the women’s pro field (the men’s pro field had their race last week in Luxembourg – Outside+ members can watch the replay on demand here), kicks off at 7:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, June 15 (1:30 a.m. Eastern Sunday/10:30 p.m. Pacific Saturday). The race will be streamed live for free for all exclusively on Outside Watch, and will be available on demand post-race for Outside+ members (become one today).

The 70.3 Elsinore course

Are you a Shakespeare fan? Elsinore Harbor, the swim venue for the race, is located in front of the historic Kronborg Castle, home to Shakespeare’s Hamlet. But athletes won’t have much time to recite a sonnet, as they’ll quickly transition from the swim to the rolling bike course in the Danish countryside. Athletes will then return for three loops of running around Kronborg Castle and through the historic city of Elsinore.

70.3 Elsinore livestream: Who to watch

All eyes will be on hometown hero Michelle Vesterby, who will be racing for the first time since 2021. The Elsinore race will be an excellent test of fitness for the smiling Dane, who is preparing for the Ironman World Championship in Kona after seeing her entry deferred first by the COVID-19 pandemic, then pregnancy.

She’ll be joined by the likes of Sweden’s Anna Bergsten, who recently placed fourth in a stacked field at Ironman 70.3 St. George, and Olivia Mitchell of Ireland, who has turned in an impressive string of top-ten performances at the 70.3 distance this year.

How to watch the 70.3 Elsinore livestream

Lucky for you, Ironman 70.3 Elsinore is one of the thirteen 70.3 races broadcast on Outside Watch this year. You can watch live for free on Outside Watch, with the pre-show starting at 1:00 a.m. ET Sunday, June 25 /1o:00 p.m. PT Saturday, June 24. (Athletes start about 30 minutes later.)

Is the livestream too far past your bedtime? Don’t worry – replays of this race (and all races streamed by Outside Watch this year) are available after the race for O+ members. Catch up on your Outside Watch queue during trainer rides or to get hyped up before your weekend long run.

