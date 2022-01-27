Watch Now: The Ironman 70.3 World Championships

Become a Member

This year, Outside and Triathlete will be the official media broadcaster of the Ironman 70.3 series—airing a season of 70.3 races starting with Oceanside 70.3 on April 2 and including the 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Championships in St. George, Utah this October.

Stay tuned for the full schedule of 70.3 races later this spring.

And that starts today with the world premiere of the 2021 Ironman 70.3 World Championship show. Watch the pros battle and age-groupers like Kyle Brown and Sam Holness fight for their own finishes.

Watch the full show below, on OutsideTV, or on the Outside TV app.

