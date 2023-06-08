How to Watch the Free Ironman 70.3 Boulder Livestream

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Bring on Boulder! Catch all the Ironman 70.3 action from this Colorado classic, featuring new and improved bike and run courses around Boulder Reservoir. Livestream the racing for free starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 10, exclusively on Outside Watch. Coverage will also be available on demand post-race for Outside+ members (become one today).

The 70.3 Boulder course

After a one-loop swim in the Boulder Reservoir, athletes will head out for a series of short rollers on the bike course before tackling some long and fast descents. This should make for some tactical racing (read: fun to watch), especially with a two-loop format that will likely see lots of lead position changes. On the run, another two-loop course awaits, but with a twist – much of the run is on packed dirt roads, not pavement. Those who live and train in Boulder will recognize the Monarch Road segment of the course, a stretch of road made famous by the likes of Ironman World Champions Craig “Crowie” Alexander and Mirinda “Rinny Carfrae. As far as weather goes, it looks to be an ideal day for racing, with temperatures forecasted in the high 50s at start time and rising to the low 70s as the day progresses.

70.3 Boulder livestream: Who to watch

A pair of Olympians headline the race, with 2022 winners Matthew Sharpe and Taylor Knibb looking to defend their respective titles in the men’s and women’s pro races. Sharpe will have to work particularly hard to stay on the top podium step, with the likes of Sam Long, Lionel Sanders, Chris Lieferman, Trevor Foley and Sam Appleton looking to knock him off.

Knibb, the 2022 70.3 World Champion, recently returned to racing after surgery to repair a stress fracture in her foot. In her first 70.3 since last fall, she will face off against Jeanni Metzler, Holly Lawrence, Lesley Smith, and Lauren Brandon, among others. For the full start list from Ironman, click here.

How to watch the Ironman 70.3 Boulder livestream

Ironman 70.3 Boulder is one of the thirteen 70.3 races broadcast on Outside Watch this year. You can watch live for free on Outside Watch, with the pre-show starting at 8:30 ET/5:30 PT Saturday, June 10. (Athletes start about 20 minutes later.)

Replays of this race (and all races streamed by Outside Watch this year) are available after the race for O+ members – perfect for watching during trainer rides or to get hyped up before your weekend long run.

