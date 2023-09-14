How to Watch the Free Ironman 70.3 Belgium Livestream

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Fast and furious racing awaits at Ironman 70.3 Belgium this weekend. Livestream coverage of the men’s and women’s pro races for free starting at 2:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, September 17 exclusively on Outside Watch. Coverage will also be available on demand post-race for Outside+ members (become one today).

The 70.3 Belgium course

The race will take place in the northwest Belgium municipality of Knokke-Heist. This area provides a stunning backdrop for the race, which will roll past beaches, dunes, mudflats and salt marshes, as well as luxurious hotels, great restaurants and art galleries. With an ocean swim and flat bike and run courses, we’re certain to see some super-fast times.

70.3 Belgium livestream: Who to watch

After a DNF at last weekend’s Ironman World Championship in Nice, Belgium’s Pieter Heemeryck will be looking for redemption at 70.3 Belgium. He’ll be joined in the men’s race by fellow countrymen Kenneth Vandendriessche, Bruno Slegers, and more. But lest you think a Belgium podium is in the bag: Kyle Smith of New Zealand, Patrick Nilsson of Sweden, and Jesse Vondracek of the USA are also on the start list, which should make this a dynamic day of racing.

The women’s field is just as exciting, with Lucy Hall (GBR) writing her own redemption story after a DNF at 70.3 Worlds in Finland. She’ll be toeing the start line with some talented women hungry for a spot on the podium, including France’s Genet Manon, Nina Derron of Switzerland, and Belgium’s very own Katrien Verstuyft. For the full start list from Ironman, click here.

How to watch the Ironman 70.3 Belgium livestream

Ironman 70.3 Belgium is one of the thirteen 70.3 races broadcast on Outside Watch this year. You can watch live for free on Outside Watch, with the pre-show starting at 2:30 a.m. ET Sunday, September 17. (Athletes start about 20 minutes later.)

Not a fan of the night shift for race-watching? Replays of this race (and all races streamed by Outside Watch this year) are available after the race for O+ members – perfect for watching during trainer rides or to get hyped up before your weekend long run.

