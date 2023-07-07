Weekend Swim Workout: Open-Water Session
Not sure how to properly execute an open-water swim workout? Coach Sara McLarty is here to help.
Look, we get it: Swimming in a pool is just easier. The water is clear, the path is clearly marked with lane lines, and you don’t have to hassle with putting on a wetsuit. But unless your triathlon takes place in a pool, it’s a good idea to hit the open water for at least a few swim workouts before race day. As coach Sara McLarty explains in the video below, you can replicate just about any pool workout in a lake, ocean, or other body of water. The key is to count strokes instead of meters or yards. Here’s one idea from McLarty and the rest of the Swim Like a Pro team.
Open-Water Swimming Workout
Warm-up
5 min easy warm up swim, finish at beach or dock
Main Set
*count 1 arm only
*turn around after the effort
*swim easy back to your start area
100 strokes build to fast, swim back easy, rest 30 sec
80 strokes build to fast, swim back easy, rest 30 sec
60 strokes all strong, swim back easy, rest 20 sec
40 strokes all FAST, swim back easy, rest 20 sec
*REPEAT the above set if you choose*
5 x 20 strokes MAX EFFORT, swim back easy non-free, rest 15 sec
Cooldown
5 min choice cool-down