Workouts

Weekend Swim Workout: Lotsa 50s

Looking to mix it up in the pool this weekend? Here's a creative workout from coach Sara McLarty.

Sara McLarty

Who says 50s are easy? In this weekend swim workout from coach Sara McLarty, you’ll discover firsthand that 50s can pack a lot of punch. The key to carrying out this set is to follow the instructions closely – when it’s time for an easy set, do it truly easy; same for fast sets, where you’ll want to push to your speed limit (while maintaining good form, of course). The easy blocks will help you recover so you can get the most out of yourself in the speedy parts.

Choose a set below that fits your current fitness level and schedule, and dive in!

A:
600 warm up (200 swim/100 kick x 2)
6×25 underwater kick @ :60
6×50 swim @ :60 (descend stroke count 1-6)
6×50 @ :55 (first 1/3 fast, remainder easy)
2 x [50 FAST, 100 easy, 100 FAST, 50 easy @ :60 per 50]
400 pull w/:45 rest
2 x [50 FAST, 100 easy, 100 FAST, 50 easy @ :60 per 50]
400 pull
200 cool down
*3500 Total*

B:
600 warm up (200 swim/100 kick x 2)
6×25 underwater kick @ :60
6×50 swim @ 1:10 (descend stroke count 1-6)
6×50 @ 1:05 (first 1/3 fast, remainder easy)
2 x [50 FAST, 100 easy, 100 FAST, 50 easy @ 1:15 per 50]
400 pull w/:45 rest
8×50 @ 1:15 (25 free/25 non-free)
300 cool down
*3000 Total*

C:
600 warm up (200 swim/100 kick x 2)
4×25 underwater kick with fins @ :60
6×50 swim w/:20 rest (descend stroke count 1-6)
6×50 w/:20 rest (first 1/3 fast, remainder easy)
2 x [4×50 w/:30 rest (one FAST, one easy, repeat)
300 pull w/:45 rest]
200 cool down
*2500 Total*

Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.

