How to Watch the Free Ironman 70.3 Luxembourg Livestream

On the line this weekend in Luxembourg: a $25,000 prize purse, spots for the 70.3 World Championship, and valuable PTO ranking points. This race, which will only feature the men’s pro field (the women’s pro field will get their own race at 70.3 Elsinore in two weeks), kicks off at 8:45 a.m. local time on Sunday, June 18 (2:45 a.m. Eastern Sunday/11:45 p.m. Pacific Saturday). The race will be streamed live for free for all exclusively on Outside Watch, and will be available on demand post-race for Outside+ members (become one today).

The 70.3 Luxembourg course

Few races offer the opportunity to cover three countries over the course of 70.3 miles, but Luxembourg offers just that. After tackling a river swim in Germany, athletes will take to a flat-to-rolling bike course through the vineyards of France, culminating with a flat-and-fast run in Luxembourg. The course has all the makings for a speedy day, and coupled with temperatures in the high 70s during the race, should be a fun one to watch.

70.3 Luxembourg livestream: Who to watch

Miki Taagholt headlines the start list, Currently ranked #21 by the PTO, the Dane will be looking to capitalize on last weekend’s second-place finish at Ironman 70.3 Warsaw. Can he make it back-to-back wins? To make it happen, he’ll have to contend with the likes of Italy’s Barnaby Gregory and Germany’s Justus Nieschlag. We’ll also see Youri Keulen of The Netherlands toe the line, and if he’s the one breaking the tape at the end of the day, expect an epic post-race speech.

How to watch the 70.3 Luxembourg livestream

Lucky for you, Ironman 70.3 Luxembourg is one of the thirteen 70.3 races broadcast on Outside Watch this year. You can watch live for free on Outside Watch, with the pre-show starting at 2:30 a.m. ET Sunday, June 18 /11:30 p.m. PT Saturday, June 17. (Athletes start about 15 minutes later.)

Replays of this race (and all races streamed by Outside Watch this year) are available after the race for O+ members – perfect for watching during trainer rides or to get hyped up before your weekend long run.

