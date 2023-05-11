How to Watch the Free Ironman 70.3 Gulf Coast Livestream

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Fresh off last weekend’s showdown in St. George, Sam Long, Lionel Sanders, and Jackson Laundry are back for more – this time, in Panama City Beach for Ironman 70.3 Gulf Coast. They’ll be joined by the likes of Tim O’Donnell, who recently took the win at Ironman 70.3 Peru, rising star Trevor Foley, and a cast of fresh young talent looking to shake things up with the veterans. This race, which will only feature the men’s pro field (the women’s pro field will get their own race at next weekend’s 70.3 Chattanooga), kicks off at 5:40 a.m. Eastern/2:40 Pacific, and will be streamed live for free for all exclusively on Outside Watch, and will be available on demand post-race for Outside+ members (become one today).

RELATED: Outside Watch Announces 2023 Ironman 70.3 Livestream Schedule

The 70.3 Gulf Coast course

Most of the United States may be slowly thawing out from a particularly wet and cold winter, but Florida is already hot, hot, hot, with expected temperatures for this weekend in the low to mid-80s F. We’re sure to see some blazing-fast splits on this course, too, as the buoyant saltwater swim, non-technical bike course, and flat run course with huge spectator support makes for perfectly speedy conditions.

70.3 Gulf Coast livestream: Who to watch

At last weekend’s North American 70.3 Championships, Sam Long broke the tape in a hard-fought victory over Foley (who placed second), Laundry, (third) and long-time rival Sanders (fourth). In other words, the top four athletes at last weekend’s MPRO race in St. George have flown across the country for a rematch. But will they be able to bring their A game to Florida just one week after St. George, which is a notoriously hard and hilly race?

O’Donnell hopes so. In a recent Instagram post, the 42 year-old joked that racing St. George was Long and Co.’s way of “giving the old guy a bit of a handicap coming into this weekend.” But as he proved recently in Peru, he’s still got what it takes to reach the top step of the podium, especially on a flat and fast course like 70.3 Gulf Coast.

How to watch the 70.3 Gulf Coast livestream

Lucky for you, Ironman 70.3 Gulf Coast is one of the thirteen 70.3 races broadcast on Outside Watch this year. You can watch live for free on Outside Watch, with the pre-show starting at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT a.m. Saturday, May 13. (Athletes start about 30 minutes later.)

Replays of this race (and all races streamed by Outside Watch this year) are available after the race for O+ members – perfect for watching during trainer rides or to get hyped up before your weekend long run.

RELATED: The 2023 (Must-Watch) Pro Triathlon Calendar