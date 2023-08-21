Become a Member

How to Watch the Free Ironman 70.3 World Championship Livestream

We've seen some amazing performances on the 70.3 circuit this year, but who is the best of the best? Watch the battle play out this weekend on the free Ironman 70.3 World Championship livestream, available exclusively on Outside Watch.

Photo: Outside Watch

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

We’ve seen some amazing performances on the 70.3 circuit this year, but who is the best of the best? We’ll have our answer this weekend as the top middle-distance pros battle it out for the title of Ironman 70.3 World Champion in Lahti, Finland. The pro field of over 120 athletes will fight for their share of $350,000 USD, with $50,000 each going to the winner of the men’s and women’s races. This must-see weekend of racing will be streamed live for free on Outside Watch, starting at 12:00 midnight Eastern this Saturday for the pro women and Sunday (9 p.m. Pacific Friday/Saturday) for the pro men.

Coverage will also be available on demand post-race for Outside+ members (become one today).

The 2023 Ironman 70.3 World Championship course

This exciting weekend of racing will take place in the idyllic scenery of Lahti, Finland – a one-of-a kind venue located less than an hour from Helsinki. After exiting the pristine waters of Lake Vesijärvi, athletes will ride through the Finnish countryside on a smooth and speedy bike course. They’ll finish with a two-loop run that features several prominent inclines, most notably Salpausselkä ridge, before making their way to the arena-like finish line at the town’s famed ski jumps. Finland is already known as the happiest place in the world, but we’re sure to see some true joy on the faces of our 2023 Ironman 70.3 World Champions.

2023 Ironman 70.3 World Championship livestream: Who to watch

Returning champions Taylor Knibb (USA) and Kristian Blummenfelt (NOR) are scheduled to start, as well as former world champions Gustav Iden (NOR) and five-time 70.3 world champion Daniel Ryf (SUI). Also be on the lookout for North American contenders like Paula Findlay (CAN) and Tamara Jewett (CAN) as well as Sam Long (USA) and Lionel Sanders (CAN) in the men’s event.

For the full start list, see here.

How to watch the free Ironman 70.3 World Championship livestream

The race broadcast will kick off at 12 a.m. ET this Saturday (8/26) for the female pros and Sunday (8/27) for the men and will be streamed live for free on Outside Watch. Coverage will also be available on demand post-race for Outside+ members (become one today).

Replays of this race (and all races streamed by Outside Watch this year) are available after the race for O+ members – perfect for watching during trainer rides or to get hyped up before your weekend long run.

RELATED: The 2023 (Must-Watch) Pro Triathlon Calendar

