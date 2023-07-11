WATCH IRONMAN 70.3

Never miss a race with free LIVE coverage or replay on demand with Outside+

WATCH NOW

GET 40% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

Training

2023 Amazon Prime Day Deals for Runners and Triathletes

Put these Amazon Prime Day deals for triathletes in your cart, STAT.

,
from Women's Running

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Amazon. Prime Day has arrived once more, and this year it is beginning on July 11 and running through the end of the day on July 12. Be sure to keep an eye on this page as we will update the deals as they come and go to give you the best opportunity to snag unreal savings on running and triathlon gear. 

Amazon prime day deals on swim gear

Amazon prime day deals on bike accessories and tech

Amazon Prime Day deals on sports watches and headphones

Amazon Prime day deals on running accessories

Amazon Prime Day deals on nutrition

Other Prime Day Deals for runners and triathletes 

Target

  • Target Circle Week: Target Circle Members can save on everything from clothes, to electronics, to beauty, to health products with new daily deals from July 9-15

Nike

  • The Ultimate Sale: Members can use code ULTIMATE to take up to 60% off of select styles from now until July 15

Feetures Running Socks

REI

Suunto 

Running Warehouse 

Inside Tracker

When you buy something using the retail links in our stories, we may earn a small commission. We do not accept money for editorial gear reviews. Read more about our policy.

Stay On Topic

Video: 4X World Champion Mirinda Carfrae Makes Her Picks for 70.3 Chattanooga

Carfrae and former pro Patrick Mckeon break down the iconic course in Chattanooga, who looks good for the pro women's race, and their predictions for how the day will play out.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video: 4X World Champion Mirinda Carfrae Talks Picks for 70.3 Gulf Coast, T.O.’s Return, and More

4x World Champion Mirinda Carfrae Breaks Down 70.3 North American Champs

Video: Joe Skipper on Going “Full Gas” Into Fifth Place

Video: Magnus Ditlev: “I Don’t Believe the Penalty Was the Right Call”