2023 Amazon Prime Day Deals for Runners and Triathletes
Put these Amazon Prime Day deals for triathletes in your cart, STAT.
Amazon. Prime Day has arrived once more, and this year it is beginning on July 11 and running through the end of the day on July 12. Be sure to keep an eye on this page as we will update the deals as they come and go to give you the best opportunity to snag unreal savings on running and triathlon gear.
Amazon prime day deals on swim gear
- Form Swim Goggles: 28% off
- Speedo Women’s ProLT Super Pro Swimsuits: 28% off
- Speedo Men’s Endurance+ Jammers: 54% off
- Arena Unisex The One Swim Mask: 20% off
- Capas Swim Fins: 20% off
- GoBuros Swim Backpack: 20% off
Amazon prime day deals on bike accessories and tech
- Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: 50% off
- Wahoo ELEMENT Bolt: 21% off
- CamelBak Podium Chill Bike Bottles: 30% off
- RockBros Bike Saddle Bag: 20% off
- BV Mini Handheld Bike Pump: 25% off
- Wotow Bike Repair Tool Kit: 36% off
- ProBike Torque Wrench Set: 20% off
Amazon Prime Day deals on sports watches and headphones
- Garmin Forerunner 245: 39% off
- Garmin Instinct: 29% off
- Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar: 49% off
- Suunto 5 Peak: 24% off
- Apple Watch SE: 20% off
- Airpods (second generation): 23% off
- Airpods Pro (second generation): 12% off
Amazon Prime day deals on running accessories
- Camelback Circuit Run Vest: 32% off
- Adidas Superlite Performance Hat: 30% off
- AiRunTech Hydration Running Belt: 20% off
- BOB Gear Rambler Jogging Stroller: 20% off
- Theragun massage guns: 20% off
Amazon Prime Day deals on nutrition
- Liquid IV Hydration Mix: 20% off
- Skratch Labs Energy Chews: 33% off
- Glukos Energy Gel: 32% off
- Nuun Endurance Electrolyte Mix: 15% off
- Black + Decker Countertop Blender: 19% off
- De’Longhi La Specialista Arte: 29% off
- Ninja Foodi Dualzone: 20% off
Other Prime Day Deals for runners and triathletes
Target
- Target Circle Week: Target Circle Members can save on everything from clothes, to electronics, to beauty, to health products with new daily deals from July 9-15
Nike
- The Ultimate Sale: Members can use code ULTIMATE to take up to 60% off of select styles from now until July 15
Feetures Running Socks
- Up to 50% off select styles
REI
- Get up to 50% off on new deals for summer
Suunto
- Take up to 30% off of select sport watches
Running Warehouse
- Take 20% off of the Clifton 8
- Take $40 off of the Mizuno Wave Rider 26
- Up to 40% off of Men’s Clearance Nike Shoes
- Up to 50% off adidas Clearance shoes
- Up to 60% off men’s running clothing