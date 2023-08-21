Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

The 2023 Kona Ironman World Championship Women’s Pro Start List, Analysis

With the end of the 2023 Ironman World Championships women's qualification period, we've compiled an updated qualification list, with insight and analysis on how the race is shaping up, and some stats about the pro field.

Photo: Brad Kaminski/Triathlete

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

With the conclusion of the last women’s qualifying events for the 2023 Hawaii Ironman World Championships last weekend, we have a rough picture of what the start line will look like in Kona in October. While there will certainly be some drops and potentially an invite/wildcard addition or two, for the most part the list below for the 2023 Hawaii Ironman World Championship will remain the same.

Read below for the list, placed in order of the most recent PTO ranking (Aug. 7) as of the final IMWC qualification event, along with a quick analysis of who’s racing, and some stats to help get a sense of what race day in Kona will look like.

Pro Women Ironman World Championship Qualifiers: 2023

Surprisingly, the ranking composition of the women’s field almost exactly mirrors the men’s list with key athletes from the PTO top 20 missing on the start list in 2023. This year, there are eight women in the PTO top 20 not racing in Kona and only just over 50% of the PTO top 50 on the start line.

For the men, some guessed that the diminished amount of “top-ranked” talent at this year’s Ironman World Championship was due to the men’s location in Nice, France. However, with the women racing in the traditional IMWC spot and the numbers roughly matching, it shows that the rankings (which changed this year) might have more of an impact or—more likely—that athletes are finding more value out of the PTO Tour and placing less emphasis on IMWC.

That said, there is still a huge amount of talent scheduled to be on the line in Kona—returning winners like Anne Haug, Daniela Ryf, and reigning champion, Chelsea Sodaro. Missing are more mid-distance specialists like PTO number-one ranked Ashleigh Gentle (who has focused on the PTO Tour very heavily), Paula Findlay, Holly Lawrence, Emma Pallant-Browne, Tamara Jewett, and reigning Olympic champion Flora Duffy.

In terms of countries represented, the U.S. has substantially more than other nationalities in the women’s pro field, with traditional tri powerhouses like Australia, Germany, the U.K., and now France clustered behind.

The breakdown of the list as of 8/20 is below:

USA: 13

Australia: 6

Germany: 7

United Kingdom: 6

France: 4

Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden: 2

Austria, Chile, Czech Republic, Spain, Switzerland: 1

PTO RANK NAME COUNTRY
2 Taylor Knibb USA
3 Anne Haug Germany
4 Lucy Charles-Barclay UK
5 Daniela Ryf Switzerland
7 Laura Philipp Germany
10 Kat Matthews UK
12 Lisa Norden Sweden
13 Fenella Langridge UK
15 Skye Moench USA
18 Chelsea Sodaro USA
19 Jocelyn McCauley USA
20 Sarah True USA
24 Grutze Frades Larralde Spain
28 Maja Stage Nielsen Denmark
29 Lotte Wilms Netherlands
30 Sarah Crowley Australia
32 Danielle Lewis USA
34 Haley Chura USA
36 Rebecca Clarke New Zealand
38 Svenja Thoes Germany
40 Kylie Simpson Australia
41 Barbara Riveros Chile
43 Ruth Astle UK
46 Jodie Robertson USA
49 Daniela Belymehl Germany
50 Radka Kahlefeldt Czech Republic
51 Penny Slater Australia
52 Lauren Brandon USA
53 Els Visser Netherlands
55 Pamella Oliveira Brazil
59 Laura Zimmerman Germany
60 Alice Alberts USA
61 Laura Jansen Germany
63 Susie Cheetham UK
66 Jen Annett Canada
69 Hannah Berry New Zealand
84 Jeanne Collonge France
85 Gabriele Maria Obmann Austria
87 Meredith Kessler USA
90 Melanie McQuaid Canada
117 Fiona Moriarty Ireland
127 Sara Svensk Sweden
166 Alexandra Watt USA
142 Kate Gillespie-Jones Australia
172 Justine Mathieux France
174 Chloe Lane Australia
175 Sarah Thomas UK
192 Hilary Hughes Ireland
198 Leonie Konczalla Germany
199 Mariana Borges De Andrade Brazil
226 Laura Brown Australia
244 Carla Dahan France
270 Manon Genet France
282 Rachel Zilinskas USA
290 Michelle Vesterby Denmark

*PTO rankings as of the end of the qualification period, 8/20.

