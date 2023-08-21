The 2023 Kona Ironman World Championship Women’s Pro Start List, Analysis

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

With the conclusion of the last women’s qualifying events for the 2023 Hawaii Ironman World Championships last weekend, we have a rough picture of what the start line will look like in Kona in October. While there will certainly be some drops and potentially an invite/wildcard addition or two, for the most part the list below for the 2023 Hawaii Ironman World Championship will remain the same.

Read below for the list, placed in order of the most recent PTO ranking (Aug. 7) as of the final IMWC qualification event, along with a quick analysis of who’s racing, and some stats to help get a sense of what race day in Kona will look like.

Pro Women Ironman World Championship Qualifiers: 2023

Surprisingly, the ranking composition of the women’s field almost exactly mirrors the men’s list with key athletes from the PTO top 20 missing on the start list in 2023. This year, there are eight women in the PTO top 20 not racing in Kona and only just over 50% of the PTO top 50 on the start line.

For the men, some guessed that the diminished amount of “top-ranked” talent at this year’s Ironman World Championship was due to the men’s location in Nice, France. However, with the women racing in the traditional IMWC spot and the numbers roughly matching, it shows that the rankings (which changed this year) might have more of an impact or—more likely—that athletes are finding more value out of the PTO Tour and placing less emphasis on IMWC.

That said, there is still a huge amount of talent scheduled to be on the line in Kona—returning winners like Anne Haug, Daniela Ryf, and reigning champion, Chelsea Sodaro. Missing are more mid-distance specialists like PTO number-one ranked Ashleigh Gentle (who has focused on the PTO Tour very heavily), Paula Findlay, Holly Lawrence, Emma Pallant-Browne, Tamara Jewett, and reigning Olympic champion Flora Duffy.

In terms of countries represented, the U.S. has substantially more than other nationalities in the women’s pro field, with traditional tri powerhouses like Australia, Germany, the U.K., and now France clustered behind.

The breakdown of the list as of 8/20 is below:

USA: 13

Australia: 6

Germany: 7

United Kingdom: 6

France: 4

Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden: 2

Austria, Chile, Czech Republic, Spain, Switzerland: 1

PTO RANK NAME COUNTRY 2 Taylor Knibb USA 3 Anne Haug Germany 4 Lucy Charles-Barclay UK 5 Daniela Ryf Switzerland 7 Laura Philipp Germany 10 Kat Matthews UK 12 Lisa Norden Sweden 13 Fenella Langridge UK 15 Skye Moench USA 18 Chelsea Sodaro USA 19 Jocelyn McCauley USA 20 Sarah True USA 24 Grutze Frades Larralde Spain 28 Maja Stage Nielsen Denmark 29 Lotte Wilms Netherlands 30 Sarah Crowley Australia 32 Danielle Lewis USA 34 Haley Chura USA 36 Rebecca Clarke New Zealand 38 Svenja Thoes Germany 40 Kylie Simpson Australia 41 Barbara Riveros Chile 43 Ruth Astle UK 46 Jodie Robertson USA 49 Daniela Belymehl Germany 50 Radka Kahlefeldt Czech Republic 51 Penny Slater Australia 52 Lauren Brandon USA 53 Els Visser Netherlands 55 Pamella Oliveira Brazil 59 Laura Zimmerman Germany 60 Alice Alberts USA 61 Laura Jansen Germany 63 Susie Cheetham UK 66 Jen Annett Canada 69 Hannah Berry New Zealand 84 Jeanne Collonge France 85 Gabriele Maria Obmann Austria 87 Meredith Kessler USA 90 Melanie McQuaid Canada 117 Fiona Moriarty Ireland 127 Sara Svensk Sweden 166 Alexandra Watt USA 142 Kate Gillespie-Jones Australia 172 Justine Mathieux France 174 Chloe Lane Australia 175 Sarah Thomas UK 192 Hilary Hughes Ireland 198 Leonie Konczalla Germany 199 Mariana Borges De Andrade Brazil 226 Laura Brown Australia 244 Carla Dahan France 270 Manon Genet France 282 Rachel Zilinskas USA 290 Michelle Vesterby Denmark

*PTO rankings as of the end of the qualification period, 8/20.