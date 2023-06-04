Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

News

Motorcycle Driver Fatality At Ironman Hamburg

The head-on collision occurred between a motorcycle carrying a race photographer and an Ironman Hamburg participant.

A motorcyclist carrying an official race photographer was killed on Sunday in a head-on collision with a participant at Ironman Hamburg, according to Ironman.

“It is with our deepest regret to confirm the passing of the motorcycle operator from a significant medical event,” said the Ironman statement. “Our thoughts and care are with the family whom we will support as we are able while they go through this difficult time.”

Occurring at roughly mile 22 on the bike course, a section where participants are cycling in both directions, the 70-year-old motorcycle driver carrying a cameraman, collided with a 26-year-old racer, according to an AP news report.

The race participant and the photographer received onsite care, before being transported to a nearby hospital where they continue to receive treatment,” said Ironman’s statement. The driver died on the scene.

A Reuters report said German broadcaster ARD ended its live broadcast of the event, and racers were delayed around the accident site, while the race continued.

For more on this developing story, including a firsthand account, a report on the race response that followed, context, and expert insight on motorcycles in tri, click here.

Video: 4X World Champion Mirinda Carfrae Makes Her Picks for 70.3 Chattanooga

Carfrae and former pro Patrick Mckeon break down the iconic course in Chattanooga, who looks good for the pro women's race, and their predictions for how the day will play out.

