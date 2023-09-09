Men’s 2023 Ironman World Championship Bike Count

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Though slightly different than the traditional one-day men and women combined numbers at the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii (and quite a bit smaller than the combined numbers from last years two-day Kona event), the 2023 Ironman World Championship men’s-only race in Nice is the first time the IMWC has been held outside of the U.S. As such, we can expect quite different results from the Ironman World Championships bike count data below.

Take a look to see who came out on top!

Men’s 2023 Ironman World Championship Nice Bike Count

Bikes

This year we saw a new sheriff in town—for the first time in recent history, Cervelo has relinquished the position at the top spot of the Ironman World Championship bike count. While it’s possible that the German-based brand has home-court advantage in Europe for the first time, Canyon also sponsors a large amount of the top-ranked pros at this year’s race.

Other big, notable movers, percentage-wise, versus last year include: BMC (up from 3.7% to 5.5% and from ninth to seventh in the rankings); Specialized, Felt, and Quintana Roo who all slid considerably; and the weird outlier of Lapierre, a local French bike rental company.

Brand Total Bikes Percent Road Bikes Canyon 411 20.44% 23 Cervelo 339 16.86% 14 Trek 256 12.73% 30 Specialized 195 9.70% 34 BMC 109 5.42% 15 Giant/Liv/CADEX 96 4.77% 2 Argon 18 89 4.43% 2 Felt 72 3.58% 4 Scott 68 3.38% 4 Quintana Roo 60 2.98% 7 Lapierre 45 2.24% 39 Cube 43 2.14% 6 Orbea 23 1.14% 5 Pinarello 21 1.04% 10 Ventum 20 0.99% 4 Wilier 20 0.99% 3 Factor 19 0.95% 3 Dimond 15 0.75% 1 Fuji 12 0.60% 1 Kuota 9 0.45% 1 Look 9 0.45% 3 Colnago 9 0.45% 5 Ceepo 8 0.40% 0 Rose 7 0.35% 4 Ku 6 0.30% 0 Focus 6 0.30% 6 Ridley 6 0.30% 0 Stevens 5 0.25% 2 BH 5 0.25% 1 Ribble 4 0.20% 3 *At least 4

Tri Bikes

We’ll break out road versus tri bikes below—road bikes are a significant number, but not surprising when looking at the technical and hilly Ironman World Championship Nice course.

When pulling out road bikes and looking at tri bikes only, not too much changes in the rankings, percentage wise—except of course for the Lapierre bike rentals. Brands with the highest number of road bikes unsurprisingly include Specialized, Trek, Canyon, and Giant—all core bikes at more mainstream bike shops.

Brand Total Bikes Percent Canyon 388 22.26% Cervelo 325 18.65% Trek 226 12.97% Specialized 161 9.24% BMC 94 5.39% Argon 18 87 4.99% Giant/Liv/CADEX 78 4.48% Felt 68 3.90% Scott 64 3.67% Quintana Roo 53 3.04% Cube 37 2.12% Orbea 18 1.03% Wilier 17 0.98% Ventum 16 0.92% Dimond 14 0.80% Pinarello 11 0.63% Factor 11 0.63% Fuji 11 0.63% Merida 9 0.52% Kuota 8 0.46% Ceepo 8 0.46% Lapierre 6 0.34% Look 6 0.34% Ku 6 0.34% Ridley 6 0.34% Colnago 4 0.23% BH 4 0.23% Rose 3 0.17% Stevens 3 0.17% Ribble 1 0.06%

Tri vs. Road Bike: 2023 Ironman World Championship Nice

Given the fact that the Ironman World Championship Nice course has a very technical descent, a significant climb, and almost 8,000 feet of climbing, it’s no surprise that roughly 13% of participants chose to ride a road bike over a tri-specific bike.

Road vs. Tri: 2023 Ironman World Championship Nice Tri Bikes 1743 87.19% Road Bikes 256 12.81%

Rental Bikes

Perhaps for the first time ever, we’ve been able to quantify at least a portion of athletes who rent a bike to race at Ironman World Championships. Whether this is due to the distance—not wanting to pack and travel with a bike—or it’s a more last-minute decision to forego their tri bike and use a road bike based on the course, it’s tough to say.

Rental bikes: 2023 Ironman World Championship Nice Rental Bikes 45 2.25%

Aerobars

Interestingly enough, there’s not a significant shakeup at the top of the aerobar count—Profile is still in the number-one position, only losing a marginal amount of ground since 2022 (3%). Zipp slid behind Canyon, falling from number three to number four, and both 3T and Cervelo took a big hit (likely due to Cervelo’s simultaneous drop in the standings). Unsurprisingly there was a huge 8% leap in those using drop bars at Ironman World Championships Nice.

Brand Total Percent Profile Design 518 27.28% Trek/Bontrager 180 9.48% Canyon 161 8.48% Without (Drop) 160 8.43% Zipp 89 4.69% Vision 89 4.69% Cervelo 84 4.42% 51 Speed Shop 69 3.63% 3T 64 3.37% Specialized 62 3.26% Unknown 53 2.79% Drag2Zero 47 2.47% Giant 44 2.32% Aerocoach 43 2.26% Pro 32 1.69% Felt 28 1.47% SYNC 24 1.26% Deda 24 1.26% USE 20 1.05% Syncros 20 1.05% Lapierre 19 1.00% Custom 15 0.79% Syntace 13 0.68% WattShop 13 0.68% Tririg 7 0.37% Ventum 6 0.32% Oval Concepts 5 0.26% Decathlon 5 0.26% Fast TT 5 0.26% *At least 5

Components

Shimano still reigns supreme among Ironman World Championship participants, and the percentage of racers using the mainstay brand versus last year is almost identical, when compared to its main rival, SRAM.

This year, we also looked at the prevalence of 1x versus 2x (front derailleur or no), and very very few athletes chose to go 1x—likely given the tough climbing on the Nice course. We also saw a vast majority of triathletes choosing to use electronic shifting over mechanical.

Brand Total Percent Shimano 1622 74.47% •Shimano Di2 1x 3 •Shimano Di2 2x 1143 •Shimano Mechanical 476 SRAM 541 24.84% •SRAM eTap 1x 42 •SRAM eTap 2x 467 •SRAM Mechanical 32 Campagnolo 12 Other 3

Derailleur: 2023 Ironman World Championship Nice 1x 2.07% 2x 97.25%

Shift type: 2023 Ironman World Championship Nice Electronic 76.68% Mechanical 23.32%

Wheels

Possibly due to the change of continent, we see longtime king of the wheel count, Zipp, upended by Europe-based DT Swiss. Zipp lost a huge share of Ironman World Championship participants, sliding 30% since 2022, but interestingly enough DT Swiss lost overall percentage share as well. Brands like Enve and Bontrager also saw big moves backwards in the wheel count, as we saw a greater spread of smaller brands versus the bigger ones at the top.