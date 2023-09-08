Breakfast With Bob From Nice: Sebastian Kienle

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Ironman World Champion and 2-time Ironman 70.3 World Champion Sebastian Kienle joined us as our final pre-race guest before the 2023 Ironman World Championship, so he gets the final word. He just rode the bike course and gave us his thoughts on what everyone will face here in Nice, and shared some predictions for the podium.

