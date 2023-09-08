Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
BuySell
Buy & Sell Gear
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

WATCH IRONMAN 70.3

Never miss a race with free LIVE coverage or replay on demand with Outside+

WATCH NOW

GET 60% OFF OUTSIDE+

One Subscription for All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

Breakfast With Bob From Nice: Sebastian Kienle

Sebastian Kienle just rode the Ironman World Championship bike course, and joined Bob Babbitt to give us his thoughts on what everyone will face at the 2023 men's Ironman World Championship in Nice. Plus: Sebi's predictions for the podium.

Photo: Bob Babbitt

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Ironman World Champion and 2-time Ironman 70.3 World Champion Sebastian Kienle joined us as our final pre-race guest before the 2023 Ironman World Championship, so he gets the final word. He just rode the bike course and gave us his thoughts on what everyone will face here in Nice, and shared some predictions for the podium.

Vive la France! Visit our Nice Central hub for news, analysis, history, photo galleries, Breakfast with Bob and so much more – new stories added daily from our team on the ground at the men’s 2023 Ironman World Championship.

Recommended For You

Breakfast with Bob BWB Nice nice-2023

Jan Frodeno Reflects on His Final Ironman World Championship

Immediately after finishing 24th place at his final Ironman World Championships, the Olympic medalist (and three-time IMWC winner) explains what his race in Nice meant to him.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Patrick Lange Interview on His Runner-Up Finish at Ironman World Championship 2023

Post-Race Interview with Magnus Ditlev, 2023 Ironman World Championship Third-Place Finisher

An Emotional Interview With the New Ironman World Champion, Sam Laidlow

Video: Mirinda Carfrae and Tim O’Donnell Make Their Picks for 70.3 Worlds