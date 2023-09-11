Breakfast With Bob From Nice: Patrick Lange, 2023 IMWC Runner-Up

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Patrick Lange finished 2nd at the 2023 Ironman World Championship in Nice, France. After giving Triathlete a wonderful finish-line interview, he joined Breakfast With Bob the next morning to talk about his race.

Vive la France! Visit our Nice Central hub for news, analysis, history, photo galleries, and so much more – new stories added daily from our team on the ground at the men’s 2023 Ironman World Championship.