Breakfast With Bob From Nice: IMWC 3rd Place Magnus Ditlev

What a day it was for Magnus Ditlev - adding an Ironman World Championship podium to his already-impressive resume. He joins Bob Babbitt the morning after for a chat about the day.

Photo: Bob Babbitt

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Magnus Ditlev finished 3rd at the 2023 Ironman World Championship in Nice, France. In addition to his finish-line interview with Triathlete, he joined Breakfast With Bob the next morning to talk about his race.

Vive la France! Visit our Nice Central hub for news, analysis, history, photo galleries, and so much more – new stories added daily from our team on the ground at the men’s 2023 Ironman World Championship.

Breakfast with Bob BWB Nice

Jan Frodeno Reflects on His Final Ironman World Championship

Immediately after finishing 24th place at his final Ironman World Championships, the Olympic medalist (and three-time IMWC winner) explains what his race in Nice meant to him.

