Breakfast With Bob From Nice: Coach Dan Lorang

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Dan Lorang coaches Lucy Charles-Barclay, Frederic Funk, Anne Haug, and Jan Frodeno – that’s a lot of Ironman World Championship podiums. He has coached Jan for 11 years, so they have shared a long, successful journey together. Dan has also been working with Anne Haug for 18 years. We talked about the value of coaches and athletes working together for a long span of time, and how he has kept his athletes performing at the highest level as they age.

Vive la France! Visit our Nice Central hub for news, analysis, history, photo galleries, and so much more – new stories added daily from our team on the ground at the men’s 2023 Ironman World Championship.