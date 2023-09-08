Breakfast With Bob From Nice: Bradley Weiss

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Bradley Weiss has been training with Jan Frodeno up in the mountains of Andorra. He’s a two-time XTERRA World Champion who loves and excels at mountain biking, and he’s really excited about the challenges of the bike course here in Nice. Brad’s 2023 season included a 2nd at Ironman South Africa, a 6th at Challenge Roth, and an 8th at the PTO US Open.