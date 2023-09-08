Breakfast With Bob From Nice: Bradley Weiss
Two-time XTERRA world champion Bradley Weiss has been training with Jan Frodeno up in the mountains of Andorra. How will he parlay that into this weekend's race?
Bradley Weiss has been training with Jan Frodeno up in the mountains of Andorra. He’s a two-time XTERRA World Champion who loves and excels at mountain biking, and he’s really excited about the challenges of the bike course here in Nice. Brad’s 2023 season included a 2nd at Ironman South Africa, a 6th at Challenge Roth, and an 8th at the PTO US Open.
