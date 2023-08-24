2023 Ironman 70.3 Worlds By the Numbers

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

This week, thousands of the fittest triathletes on the planet are descending on Lahti, Finland, the first Nordic city to host the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon. The two-day event will feature the women racing on Saturday, August 27 and the men following on Sunday (here’s how to watch the free livestream). Here are some facts and figures about Finland’s lush lakeside city.

Lahti, Finland Weather

50 degrees F Average low for Lahti on August 26 and 27.

64 degrees F Average high for Lahti on August 26 and 27.

64 degrees F Average water temp of Lake Vesijärvi.

65% Chance of mid-day rain showers in Lahti on August 27 (the skies will be clearer on Saturday, however).

5.7 mph Average hourly wind speed in Lahti on August 26 and 27.

73 degrees F High in Lahti on August 26, 2022.

59 degrees F Low in Lahti on August 26, 2022.

5:54 a.m. Expected sunrise in Lahti on August 26 (5:56 a.m. on August 27).

70.3 Worlds Lahti Course

2018 The inaugural year for the Lahti event, in which athletes started at 4:30 pm and finished in the late setting sun at midnight.

1 hour, 10 minutes Swim course cut-off.

3 turns in the 1.2-mile swim course.

1,369 feet Total elevation gain on the 56-mile bike course.

5 hours, 30 minutes Bike course cut-off (time based on the start of the swim).

650 feet Total Elevation gain on the 13.1-mile run.

2 Loops complete the run course.

8 hours, 30 minutes The current cut-off for total race time.

30 seconds Required stop-and-wait time in the penalty tent for any non-drafting and littering violations, like blocking or using unauthorized equipment.

5 minutes Required wait time in the penalty tent for any drafting and littering violations.

An aerial view of Lahti, Finland, host of the 2023 Ironman 70.3 World Championship race.

70.3 Worlds Lahti Ironman 70.3 Pro Race

7:30 am Time of women’s and men’s pro start on August 26 and 27, respectively.

$350,000 USD Professional prize purse distributed among the top 15 male and female pros, with the winners each receiving $50,000.

$3,000 USD The earnings for each 15th place pro, the final spot eligible for a cash prize.

57 Professional women on the 2023 start list (we preview them here).

65 Professional men on the 2023 start list (we preview them here).

4 Returning world champions in the field, including defending champs Taylor Knibb (USA) and Kristian Blummenfelt (NOR), plus five-time 70.3 world champion Daniela Ryf (SUI) and 2016 world champion Holly Lawrence (GBR).

3:45.38 Men’s course record, set Denmark’s Daniel Bækkegård in 2019*

4:17.55 Women’s course record, set by Great Britain’s India Lee in 2019.*

*Set in Lahti, but on a different course than what will be used at the 2023 70.3 World Championships.

Humans of 70.3 Worlds Lahti

6,000-plus Athletes registered to compete over the two-day event.

115 Countries, regions and territories represented among the field of competitors.

1,152 Americans registered to compete, making the U.S. the most represented nation. (France follows with 517 registrants.)

63 percent of registered athletes are men; 37 percent are women.

42 the average age of all competitors.

1,271 Recognized tri clubs competing in Lahti.

1,500 total number of volunteers at the 2023 70.3 World Champs.

86 Age of Germany’s Manfred Klittich, the oldest male competitor in the field. (84-year-old Bob Heins of the U.S. is also competing.)

82 Age of Peggy McDowell-Cramer of the U.S., the oldest female competitor in the field.

18 Age of both Linus Hilfiker of Switzerland and China’s Lisa Shi, the youngest male and female competitors in the field.