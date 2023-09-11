Breakfast With Bob From Nice: Sam Laidlow, 2023 Ironman World Champion
Bob Babbitt chats with newly-crowned Ironman World Champion Sam Laidlow the morning after his amazing victory in Nice, France.
Sam Laidlow won the 2023 Ironman World Championship in Nice, France – and after an emotional finish-line interview with Triathlete, he joined Breakfast With Bob the next morning to talk about his race.
