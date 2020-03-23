We asked you for your best rock-it-out training song. Here's your playlist.

We’re all spending a lot of time inside or solo or both — lonely runs and trainer rides. It can get boring. The age of social distancing definitely needs a soundtrack. So we asked you for your recommendations for the best training songs — and you shared dozens and dozens of ideas on Facebook and Instagram. We compiled the top 40 into a social distancing playlist for you to rock out to and feel a little less alone.

One caveat: You all like some explicit lyrics. That’s not on us; that’s on you. You can see the Spotify playlist here or below.

Best Training Songs: Spotify Social Distancing Playlist

A Few Fun Facts About Music As a Motivational Tool

Statistical Gains

Studies out of Brunel University show that music can improve performance by almost 15 percent. How? By blocking the part of the brain that recognizes pain and fatigue. When you’re rocking out to the best training songs, you’re more likely to accept – and even enjoy – a harder effort.

Genders React Differently

Studies show that when it comes to music as a motivational tool, women pay attention to tempo and melody, while men hone in on the lyrics. Both are equally effective for keeping the stoke levels high. A 2004 study published in Psychology of Sport and Exercise found that music increases motivation to run, especially in the initial miles of a workout, when the body and brain are struggling to get on board.

Love To Hear Percussion

The beat of the song can influence the beat of your run. When you listen to faster music, you’re more likely to run with a faster turnover, say researchers from the University of Plymouth. For best results, download songs with a cadence of 180 beats per minute, a cadence “sweet spot” that has been linked to both better performance and decreased injury risk.

Slow Jams For Faster Recovery

Music doesn’t just benefit athletes during a workout. As it turns out, it can also speed up recovery. A 2010 study out of Narayana Medical College found that runners who listened to music in the days following a tough workout recovered faster than those who went sans playlist.