Weekend Swim Workout: Warm-up Choices and Unique Drills

If you’re feeling bored in the pool, giving yourself choices and mixing in new drills are a great way to mix it up. This week’s set includes choices for your warm-up, as well as two unique drills. Pick the set that suits your skill and fitness level and happy swimming!

Tarzan Drill:

Swim freestyle with your head out of the water. Look forward as if you were sighting a buoy or landmark in open water. Keep your head out of the water for the entire 25 to strengthen your neck muscles for triathlon swimming!

Shark Drill:

Use a pull buoy or a kick board between your thighs. After the finish of each stroke, reach back and tap the part of the buoy that is above water. This drill emphasizes finishing your stroke all the way to mid-thigh.

A:

5-minute choice swim

5-minute choice kick

5-minute choice pull

3×400 swim w/ :30 rest (100 free/100 IM, repeat)

8×50 @ :55 (25 kick/25 Shark Drill with board)

3×400 pull w/ :30 rest (descend time #1-#3)

8×50 @ :55 (25 no breath/25 backstroke)

300 cool-down (50 Tarzan Drill/100 swim, repeat)

= 4400 total



B:

5-minute choice swim

5-minute choice kick

5-minute choice pull

3×300 swim w/:30 rest (100 free/50 non-free, repeat)

6×50 @ 1:15 (25 kick/25 Shark Drill with board)

3×300 pull w/:30 rest (descend time #1-#3)

6×50 @ 1:15 (25 no breath/25 easy free)

300 cool-down (50 Tarzan Drill/100 swim, repeat)

= 3500 total

C:

5-minute choice swim

5-minute choice kick

5-minute choice pull

3×200 swim w/ :30 rest (100 free/50 non-free, repeat)

6×50 w/ :15 (25 kick/25 Shark Drill with board)

3×200 pull w/: 30 rest (descend time 1-3)

6×50 w/ :15 (25 one breath only/25 easy free)

100 cool-down

= 2500 total