Just like a long run or ride has a purpose in your endurance prep for long races, a couple long swim sessions will do wonders to prepare you for the strain of a long-distance swim event. In this workout from coach Sara McLarty, try to keep focused on the present moment by counting strokes, observing breaths, tuning into the reach and finish of each arm stroke, or any other technique changes that you’re trying to implement.

Because this is a distance swim, bring a water bottle with sports drink and calories to the pool. This way, you’ll stay hydrated and fueled to complete the long workout.

Choose a set below that fits your current fitness level and schedule, and dive in!

Weekend Swim Workout: The Distance Special

A:

Warm-up:

200 swim, 200 pull, 100 kick.

Main set #1:

900 swim as 300 easy/300 strong/300 easy.

2 x 450 pull w/:30 rest as 150 strong/150 easy/150 strong.

Main set #2:

800 swim as 4 x 150 easy/50 FAST.

2 x 400 pull w/:30 rest as 100 strong/200 easy/100 strong.

Cooldown:

100 choice/recovery/easy.

*4000 total*

B:

Warm-up:

300 swim, 200 pull 100 kick.

Main set #1:

900 swim as 300 easy/300 strong/300 easy.

450 pull as 150 strong/150 easy/150 strong.

Main set #2:

600 swim as 3 x 150 easy/50 FAST.

300 pull as 100 strong/100 easy/100 strong.

Cooldown:

150 choice/recovery/easy.

*3000 total*

C:

Warm-up:

200 swim, 100 pull, 100 kick.

Main set:

900 swim as 300 easy/300 strong/300 easy.

450 pull as 150 strong/150 easy/150 strong.

Cooldown:

200 choice/recovery/easy.

*1950 total*

