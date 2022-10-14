Weekend Swim Workout: T-100 Base

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

A critical part of becoming a faster swimmer tomorrow is knowing where you are today. This test set starts off with a timed 100 after warm up. Make sure to watch the clock, use your watch, or have someone time you because the remainder of the workout is designed around this 100 sprint time (shown in the workout as “T100”). Note how well you accomplished the goals of this workout in your training log, and come back in a month to try it again.

A:

Warm-up:

300 easy swim.

4 x 25 @ :30 as descend 1-4.

200 easy pull.

4 x 25 @ :30 as descend 1-4.

100 easy kick.

4 x 25 @ :30 as descend 1-4.

1 x 100 SPRINT, note your time.

100 recovery non-free.

Main set:

9 x 100 @ T100+:20 interval (goal is to be within :15 seconds of T100 on all reps).

200 pull, 3/5 breathing pattern by 50.

6 x 100 @ T100+:30 interval (goal is to be within :10 seconds of T100 on all reps).

200 as 50 non-free/50 free.

3 x 100 @ T100+:40 interval (goal is to be within :05 seconds of T100 on all reps).



Cooldown

00 as 50 choice of drill/50 swim

*3500 total*

B:

Warm-up:

200 easy swim.

4 x 25 @ :40 as descend 1-4.

200 easy pull.

4 x 25 @ :40 as descend 1-4.

1 x 100 SPRINT, note your time.

100 recovery non-free.

Main set:

6 x 100 @ T100+:20 interval (goal is to be within :15 seconds of T100 on all reps).

200 pull, 3/5 breathing pattern by 50.

4 x 100 @ T100+:30 interval (goal is to be within :10 seconds of T100 on all reps).

200 as 50 non-free/50 free.

2 x 100 @ T100+:40 interval (goal is to be within :05 seconds of T100 on all reps).

Cooldown

200 as 50 choice of drill/50 swim

*2600 total*

C:

Warm-up:

200 easy swim.

4 x 25 w/:15 rest, as descend 1-4.

1 x 100 SPRINT, note your time.

100 recovery non-free.



Main set:

4 x 100 @ T100+:30 interval (goal is to be within :20 seconds of T100 on all reps).

100 pull, 3/5 breathing pattern by 50.

>3 x 100 @ T100+:45 interval (goal is to be within :15 seconds of T100 on all reps).

100 as 50 non-free/50 free.

2 x 100 @ T100+:60 interval (goal is to be within :10 seconds of T100 on all reps).



Cooldown

100 as 50 choice of drill/50 swim

*1700 total*

