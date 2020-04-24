Weekend Swim Workout: Build to Fast Backyard Tether

You can do most drills and technique work while hooked to the tether, just like in a regular pool. See the workout details and then watch coach Sara demonstrate the entire workout in the video from Swim Like a Pro below.

Build to Fast Backyard Tether Workout

Only count one arm to correctly count each complete “stroke cycle”

Equipment (All Optional)

Snorkel

Kickboard Pull Buoy

Paddles

Catch-Up Stick

Warm-Up (Snorkel Optional)

3-5 minutes: 20 strokes freestyle, 20 kicks in streamline position

Drill Set (Snorkel Optional):

10 strokes catch-up drill

20 strokes build

10 strokes single arm drill (each arm)

20 strokes build

rest 30 sec and repeat

Main Set #1 (pull equipment optional):

3-6 x 60 strokes strong, 40 strokes easy effort, rest 30 sec and repeat

Main Set #2 (repeat 2-5 times):

10 strokes tarzan drill (aka waterpolo drill)

40 strokes build to fast

10 strokes doggy paddle (aka underwater recovery)

40 strokes build to fast

Rest 30 sec and repeat

Cool-Down

3 min easy swim, mix up strokes

2 min frog on the lily pad