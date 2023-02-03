For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Maybe you’re the type to just borrow the basic board and buoy at the pool to throw into your workout once in a while. Or maybe you’ve bought every single swim tool promised to make you a better swimmer, but you’re not sure how to actually use them in a set. No matter what approach you take to swim equipment, the bottom line is that tools can and should be a valuable part of your training. If you don’t have any and want to start your own collection, a kickboard, pull buoy, fins, and small paddles are a good place to start. You can also fashion a band by tying together two ends of a spent bike tube.

Pack all the toys in your swim bag for this workout from coach Sara McLarty. Pick a set below that fits your fitness level, and note that if you’re new to using tools, you’ll want to pick a shorter set (B or C) as you adjust to using the tools correctly. Speed is not your priority here – technique is!

Weekend Swim Workout: Bag of Tricks

A)

Warm-up:

S.K.I.P.S. – 200 Swim/200 Kick with fins/200 IM (or non-free)/200 Pull with buoy/200 Swim.

Drill set:

8 x 25 @ :30 as catch up drill with swim stick (switch it between hands on each stroke).

8 x 25 @ :30 as sailboat drill (hold kickboard between thighs)

Main set #1:

5 x 300 w/:20 rest as add/subtract one piece of equipment on each 300 to descend time 1-5.

Ex: #1 with kickboard, #2 with none, #3 add buoy, #4 add paddles, #5 add fins.

Main set #2:

4 x 50 @ :60 as grasping paddles (wrap fingers over the bottom of paddle so it extends over your wrist).

4 x 50 w/:15 rest with ankle band (no buoy for flotation!).

Cooldown:

200 as 2 x 50 frog-on-a-lily-pad (sit on kickboard and scull)/50 swim

*3500 total*

B)

Warm-up:

S.K.P.S.- 200 Swim/200 Kick with fins/200 Pull with buoy/200 Swim.

Drill set:

6 x 25 @ :40 as catch up drill with swim stick (switch it between hands on each stroke).

6 x 25 @ :40 as sailboat drill (hold kickboard between thighs)

Main set #1:

5 x 200 w/:20 rest as add/subtract one piece of equipment on each 200 to descend time 1-5.

Ex: #1 with kickboard, #2 with none, #3 add buoy, #4 add paddles, #5 add fins.

Main set #2:

4 x 50 w/:15 rest as grasping paddles (wrap fingers over the bottom of paddle so it extends over your wrist).

Cooldown:

200 as 2 x 50 frog-on-a-lily-pad (sit on kickboard and scull)/50 swim

*2500 total*

C)

Warm-up:

S.K.P.S. – 100 Swim/100 Kick with fins/100 Pull with buoy/100 Swim.

Drill set:

4 x 25 w/:10 rest as catch up drill with swim stick (switch it between hands on each stroke).

4 x 25 w/:10 rest as sailboat drill (hold kickboard between thighs)

Main set #1:

5 x 100 w/:20 rest as add/subtract one piece of equipment on each 100 to descend time 1-5.

Ex: #1 with kickboard, #2 with none, #3 add buoy, #4 add paddles, #5 add fins.

Main set #2:

4 x 50 w/:15 rest as grasping paddles (wrap fingers over the bottom of paddle so it extends over your wrist).

Cooldown:

200 as 2 x 50 frog-on-a-lily-pad (sit on kickboard and scull)/50 swim

*1500 total*

