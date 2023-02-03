Weekend Swim Workout: Bag of Tricks
Pack all the toys in your swim bag for this workout from coach Sara McLarty.
Maybe you’re the type to just borrow the basic board and buoy at the pool to throw into your workout once in a while. Or maybe you’ve bought every single swim tool promised to make you a better swimmer, but you’re not sure how to actually use them in a set. No matter what approach you take to swim equipment, the bottom line is that tools can and should be a valuable part of your training. If you don’t have any and want to start your own collection, a kickboard, pull buoy, fins, and small paddles are a good place to start. You can also fashion a band by tying together two ends of a spent bike tube.
Pack all the toys in your swim bag for this workout from coach Sara McLarty. Pick a set below that fits your fitness level, and note that if you’re new to using tools, you’ll want to pick a shorter set (B or C) as you adjust to using the tools correctly. Speed is not your priority here – technique is!
Weekend Swim Workout: Bag of Tricks
A)
Warm-up:
S.K.I.P.S. – 200 Swim/200 Kick with fins/200 IM (or non-free)/200 Pull with buoy/200 Swim.
Drill set:
8 x 25 @ :30 as catch up drill with swim stick (switch it between hands on each stroke).
8 x 25 @ :30 as sailboat drill (hold kickboard between thighs)
Main set #1:
5 x 300 w/:20 rest as add/subtract one piece of equipment on each 300 to descend time 1-5.
Ex: #1 with kickboard, #2 with none, #3 add buoy, #4 add paddles, #5 add fins.
Main set #2:
4 x 50 @ :60 as grasping paddles (wrap fingers over the bottom of paddle so it extends over your wrist).
4 x 50 w/:15 rest with ankle band (no buoy for flotation!).
Cooldown:
200 as 2 x 50 frog-on-a-lily-pad (sit on kickboard and scull)/50 swim
*3500 total*
B)
Warm-up:
S.K.P.S.- 200 Swim/200 Kick with fins/200 Pull with buoy/200 Swim.
Drill set:
6 x 25 @ :40 as catch up drill with swim stick (switch it between hands on each stroke).
6 x 25 @ :40 as sailboat drill (hold kickboard between thighs)
Main set #1:
5 x 200 w/:20 rest as add/subtract one piece of equipment on each 200 to descend time 1-5.
Ex: #1 with kickboard, #2 with none, #3 add buoy, #4 add paddles, #5 add fins.
Main set #2:
4 x 50 w/:15 rest as grasping paddles (wrap fingers over the bottom of paddle so it extends over your wrist).
Cooldown:
200 as 2 x 50 frog-on-a-lily-pad (sit on kickboard and scull)/50 swim
*2500 total*
C)
Warm-up:
S.K.P.S. – 100 Swim/100 Kick with fins/100 Pull with buoy/100 Swim.
Drill set:
4 x 25 w/:10 rest as catch up drill with swim stick (switch it between hands on each stroke).
4 x 25 w/:10 rest as sailboat drill (hold kickboard between thighs)
Main set #1:
5 x 100 w/:20 rest as add/subtract one piece of equipment on each 100 to descend time 1-5.
Ex: #1 with kickboard, #2 with none, #3 add buoy, #4 add paddles, #5 add fins.
Main set #2:
4 x 50 w/:15 rest as grasping paddles (wrap fingers over the bottom of paddle so it extends over your wrist).
Cooldown:
200 as 2 x 50 frog-on-a-lily-pad (sit on kickboard and scull)/50 swim
*1500 total*
