Weekend Swim Workout: Backyard Pool Drills

You can do most drills and technique work while hooked to the tether. See the workout details and then watch coach Sara and Misty demonstrate the entire workout in the video from Swim Like a Pro below. Check out Sara’s first video for more advice on how to setup a backyard tether.

Backyard Pool Tether Workout

Equipment Needed

Kickboard

Pull Buoy

A digital clock on the pool deck

Warm-Up

3 min swim

2 min kick

1 min non-free

Drill Set (repeat 3-5 times)

30 sec sculling (front scull or mid-position)

30 sec shark tap drill

60 sec easy swim (focus on the finish of your stroke)

Rest 30 sec

Main Set (repeat 3-5 times)

60 sec sprint/fast kick

10 pop-ups

60 sec easy swim

5 pop-outs

60 sec sprint/fast swim

Rest 30 sec

Cool-Down

1 min backstroke

1 min breaststroke

1 min freestyle