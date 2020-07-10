Weekend Swim Workout: 500 Fast For Time

With no racing for the foreseeable future, it’s important to set little goals in your swimming, biking, and running to keep you motivated and sane. This weekend’s swim workout features a 500 time-trial set. Do it this weekend, and then mark a date on your calendar about a month out and do it again. The A set is based on intervals of 1:20–1:30 per 100. The B set is based on intervals of 1:50–2:00 per 100. The C set is 2,000–2,500 yards/ meters total and based on a rest interval. Pick the one that fits your skill and fitness level. See the descriptions of the drills at the bottom. Happy swimming!

A:

400 with fins

100 Single Arm Drill (alternate every 25)

400 IM (50 kick/25 drill/25 swim per stroke)

100 3/6/3 drill

20×25 swim (3 FAST! @ :20, 1 easy @ :30)

100 recovery/easy

500 FAST For TIME!! (record time)

200 recovery/easy

15×50 pull (2 FAST! @ :45, 1 easy @ :60)

600 pull (3/5/7 breathing pattern by 100)

300 (50 kick/100 swim, repeat)

200 cool-down

*4100 total*

B:

400 with fins

100 Single Arm Drill (alternate every 25)

300 (25 kick/50 swim, repeat)

100 3/6/3 drill

12×25 swim (3 FAST! @ :30, 1 easy @ :45)

100 Recovery/easy

500 FAST For TIME!! (record time)

100 recovery/easy

12×50 pull (2 FAST! @ :45, 1 easy @ :60)

300 pull (3/5/7 breathing pattern by 50)

300 (50 kick/100 swim, repeat)

200 cool-down

*3300 total*

C:

300 with fins

100 Single Arm Drill (alternate every 25)

300 (25 Kick/50 Swim, repeat)

100 3/6/3 drill

12×25 swim (2 FAST! w/:10 rest, 1 easy w/:20 rest)

100 recovery/easy

500 FAST For TIME!! (record time)

100 recovery/easy

300 pull (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)

100 cool-down

*2300 total*

Drills

Single-Arm Drill:

For learning the correct pulling motion. Grasp a small kickboard in your left hand and extend your left arm above your head. Swim a lap of the pool with just right arm strokes. This will allow you to focus on a perfect underwater pull with your right arm. Switch arms and swim another lap.

3-6-3:

Take three strokes and pause on your right side with right arm extended forward and your left arm lying on left side. Remain in this position for six kicks. Take three more strokes and pause on your left side for six kicks. Repeat.