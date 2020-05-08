Weekend Swim Workout: 15x Stretch Cord Main Set + Core Work
Maybe you can't swim, but you can still be intentional about working on your swim strength.
This workout from coach Sara McLarty is designed as a swim/strength workout for when you don’t have access to a pool—which is most of us in this crazy time. It can be designed to take you between 15-30 minutes to complete (based on how many reps you choose).
See the workout details and then watch coach Sara demonstrate the entire workout in the video from Swim Like a Pro below.
Swim Stretch Cord Workout
Equipment Needed:
Stretch Cords
Workout mat
A digital clock
Warm-Up
1 min single arm/30 sec sculling/30 sec rest
1 min double arm/30 sec high elbow catch/30 sec rest
1 min single or double arm/30 sec tricep push back/30 sec rest
Strength Set (repeat 2-3 times)
15 x standing rows
15 x reverse chest flys
15 x chest flys
15 x chest press
Main Set (repeat 3-4 times)
30 sec single arm/30 sec double arm/30 sec rest
60 sec single arm/60 sec double arm/60 sec rest
90 sec single arm/90 sec double arm/90 sec rest
Cool-Down
5 minutes core on the mat