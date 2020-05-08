Weekend Swim Workout: 15x Stretch Cord Main Set + Core Work

This workout from coach Sara McLarty is designed as a swim/strength workout for when you don’t have access to a pool—which is most of us in this crazy time. It can be designed to take you between 15-30 minutes to complete (based on how many reps you choose).

See the workout details and then watch coach Sara demonstrate the entire workout in the video from Swim Like a Pro below.

Swim Stretch Cord Workout

Equipment Needed:

Stretch Cords

Workout mat

A digital clock

Warm-Up

1 min single arm/30 sec sculling/30 sec rest

1 min double arm/30 sec high elbow catch/30 sec rest

1 min single or double arm/30 sec tricep push back/30 sec rest

Strength Set (repeat 2-3 times)

15 x standing rows

15 x reverse chest flys

15 x chest flys

15 x chest press

Main Set (repeat 3-4 times)

30 sec single arm/30 sec double arm/30 sec rest

60 sec single arm/60 sec double arm/60 sec rest

90 sec single arm/90 sec double arm/90 sec rest

Cool-Down

5 minutes core on the mat