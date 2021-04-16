Weekend Swim Workout: Ultra Short Race-Pace Training

A hot topic in the swimming world continues to be something called “Ultra Short Race-Pace Training” (USRPT), which centers around making your training highly specific to your race goals. For this workout, calculate the 100 pace for your goal swim split (e.g., a 60-minute swim for a 2.4-mile Ironman swim is ~1:25 per 100 pace).

A

300 choice swim

6 x 50 at 1:10 (25 kick/25 drill)

3 x 200 at 3:00 (50 build/50 easy/repeat)

Ultra Short Race-Pace Training: 25 x 100 at “pace” + :15 (swim at goal pace; if you swim :05 or slower than pace, skip the next 100, rest, and resume)

4 x 150 pull at 2:20 (all easy)

200 choice cool down

Total: 4,500

B

300 choice swim

5 x 50 at 1:30 (25 kick/25 drill)

3 x 150 at 3:00 (50 easy/50 build/50 easy)

Ultra Short Race-Pace Training: 20 x 100 at “pace” + :20 (swim at goal pace; if you swim :05 or slower than pace, skip the next 100)

4 x 100 pull at 2:15 (all easy)

100 choice cool down

Total: 3,500

C

200 choice swim

4 x 50 with :20 rest (25 kick/25 drill)

3 x 100 with :20 rest (50 easy/50 build)

Ultra Short Race-Pace Training: 15 x 100 at “pace” + :20 (swim at goal pace; if you swim :05 or slower than your pace, skip the next 100) 3 x 100 pull with :15 rest (all easy)

100 choice cool down

Total: 2,600