It’s Day 6 of our 30-day Do Something Streak, which means it’s time to pump **clap** you up. In addition to helping you to ease into a consistent training routine, the Do Something Streak is designed to help teach you the skills you’ll need to be a happier, healthier, more well-rounded triathlete. That means going beyond swim-bike-run training to incorporate strength work. This strength workout from coach Kate Ligler puts to rest the notion that strength training requires a costly gym membership or complex moves. This at-home session is designed to get you moving well and building strength in the simplest, most efficient way possible. It includes some mobility/activation work for warm-up, followed by three rounds of core conditioning and three rounds of lower body and hip exercises. Included in the lower body and hip exercises are options to use weights (5-15 pounds) if desired—or just stick to bodyweight only. You don’t have to go overboard – remember, the only requirement for the streak is that you do something!

There are videos from Ligler showing you how to perform each exercise, so be sure to watch closely for correct form and technique. Many of these exercises are similar or identical to the work she undertakes with pro triathletes such as Meredith Kessler (you can hear Kessler talking about the importance of this during our Triathlete Live show).

Not signed up yet for our January challenge? You can still be a part of the Do Something Streak. Just do something (anything!) for 30 minutes for 30 days. Sign up for the Do Something Streak and be entered to win three great prizes. Prizes will be picked at random a week in, halfway through, and at the end of the streak. Do something!

At Home Strength Workout

Warm-up

Mobility/Activation:

Repeat for 3 rounds

Hip and Upper Back Opener (Video). 6 reps/leg. Focus on a tall, straight spine as you rotate through this movement to release hip and mid-back.

(Video). 6 reps/leg. Focus on a tall, straight spine as you rotate through this movement to release hip and mid-back. Glute Mobilization (Video). 6 reps/leg. This movement is a hinge at the hip versus a bend in the back. Ensure the spine is long and the glute and big toe on the plant leg are loaded through the movement.

(Video). 6 reps/leg. This movement is a hinge at the hip versus a bend in the back. Ensure the spine is long and the glute and big toe on the plant leg are loaded through the movement. Hip Bridges (Video). 12 reps. Hold knees in alignment with hips and shoulders. Tighten core and engage the glutes to lift the hips.

Main Set

At Home Strength Work:

Repeat each set for 3 rounds

At Home Strength Set #1: Core Conditioning:

Walking Planks (Video). 5 reps/arm. This is an anti-rotation drill useful on both the bike and run. Fight to keep those hips square. Perform this movement on the knees (beginner) with great form prior to advancing to full plank on toes (advanced).

(Video). 5 reps/arm. This is an anti-rotation drill useful on both the bike and run. Fight to keep those hips square. Perform this movement on the knees (beginner) with great form prior to advancing to full plank on toes (advanced). Dead Bugs (Video). 10 reps/leg. Ribs should not flare as the arms extend over the head. Ensure the core is tight throughout the movement and that the bent knee remains perpendicular to the ground. Add a theraband (advanced) for an additional challenge.

(Video). 10 reps/leg. Ribs should not flare as the arms extend over the head. Ensure the core is tight throughout the movement and that the bent knee remains perpendicular to the ground. Add a theraband (advanced) for an additional challenge. Superman (Video). 15 reps. Squeeze the glutes and engage the upper back as you “reach” through this movement. The goal is to feel as long as possible versus focusing on any “lift” from your hands/feet off the ground.

At Home Strength Set #2: Lower Body and Hips:

Front Squat (Video). 15 body weight reps. Posture should remain tall and engaged as the hips drive back and down on this movement. Weight (5-15lbs) can be added to additionally load the core and quads (for more advanced athletes).

(Video). 15 body weight reps. Posture should remain tall and engaged as the hips drive back and down on this movement. Weight (5-15lbs) can be added to additionally load the core and quads (for more advanced athletes). Split Squats (Video). 10 body weight reps/leg. Begin in a stagger stance and focus on dropping the back knee directly toward the floor while minimizing twist or lean from the hips. Additional weight (5-15lbs) can be added to challenge the glutes/quads (for more advanced athletes).

(Video). 10 body weight reps/leg. Begin in a stagger stance and focus on dropping the back knee directly toward the floor while minimizing twist or lean from the hips. Additional weight (5-15lbs) can be added to challenge the glutes/quads (for more advanced athletes). Clam Shells (Video). 10 reps. Lying face-up on the floor, bend the knees to 90 degrees and place your hands behind the head. Engage the core and drive your knees to meet the elbows by lifting with your core versus pulling on the neck.

