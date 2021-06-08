The Pros Share Their Go-To Pre-Race Workouts
Four pros share their go-to race week workouts, including how to prepare for the session, nail it, and recover well afterwards.
With more and more races (finally) on the horizon, knowing how to reach the start line feeling fast and fresh is more important than it’s been in a long time. We asked four top pro athletes to share their favorite go-to race week workouts, including how to prepare for the session, nail it, and recover well afterwards. On the other side of this page, you can find the workout prescription as a handy cut-out-and-keep guide to take with you to the pool, track, or into your pain cave. Remember, though—these people are pros so you’ll need to adapt some of their workouts based on your own fitness and needs. And don’t do them all in the same race week!Section divider
Justin Metzler’s Swim Workout: Race-Day Build Simulation
Warm-up
400 easy swim 12×25 as [1 build, 1 fast, 1 easy] x 4 with 10 sec. rest.
100 easy as freestyle/backstroke
Main set
1500 continuous swim, as 500 smooth, 500 moderate, 500 hard, aiming to drop about 5 seconds per 100 on each 500 block
Cool-down
200-400 easy swim
Tips
Where to place it in your program
Six to seven days out from your race
How to prepare for it
Don’t forget your wetsuit! If your race is going to be non-wetsuit, then use your swim skin. This is a good opportunity to get used to the feel of your wetsuit again, especially if you haven’t worn it in a while.
How to nail the workout
Anticipate getting warm in your wetsuit if swimming in the pool, particularly on the back half of the 1500.
How to maximize recovery
Ensure you get in some good hydration with electrolytes, as you will likely be sweating more than your typical swim workout.Section divider
Rach McBride’s Bike Workout: Medium-Long Interval Ride
Warm-up
20-30 min. smooth riding
Main set
2-3 x 8 min. @ 70.3 race pace/power, with 3-5 min. rest between each interval
Cool-down
10-15 min. easy spin
Tips
Where to place it in your program
Three to four days out from your race
How to prepare for it
Tailor this workout around the training you have done in the lead-up to the race. You may want to do shorter intervals or do this session a day or so earlier.
How to nail the workout
This workout is all about pacing and effort. Use power or RPE to make sure your effort remains consistent with no spikes at the start.
How to maximize recovery
Stay hydrated and keep well-fueled with enough calories and hydration throughout your ride.Section divider
Lisa Roberts’ Run Workout: Threshold Intervals
Warm-up
15-20 min. easy jog with a few strides
Main set
12-30 x 800m (or 3-min. intervals if not on the track) @ threshold pace/effort with 200m (or 1 min.) easy jog between
Cool-down
15 min. easy jog
Tips
Where to place it in your program
Seven to 10 days out from your race
How to prepare for it
This session requires a lot of focus! The day prior to doing it, eat and sleep as you would for a race and do a similar “race prep” the morning of the workout.
How to nail the workout
Be sure to dial in your threshold pace from the very first interval. Do not start out faster and then fade as you go on.
How to maximize recovery
Good protein and carbohydrates to refuel and rehydrate; massage or foam rolling; easy swim later in the day to help your legs recover.
Ben Hoffman’s Bike-Run Workout: Effort Ride with Run Intervals
Ride
1 hr. 45 min. ride with
20-30 min easy warm-up, steady riding, and then final 45 min. @ 70.3 power/effort
Right into…
Run
12 miles as: 5 min. warm-up; 12 x 1K @ target 70.3 race pace with 90 seconds of steady state running between each effort
Cool-down
5 min. easy jog
Tips
Where to place it in your program
Ten days out from your race
How to prepare for it
Go into this one with a little fatigue, but not a super heavy load. This should simulate feeling a little bad and tired, in case you feel that way on race day.
How to nail the workout
Be sure to really fuel and hydrate on the bike. Give yourself five minutes at the beginning of the run to find your legs and stay relaxed—and do not go ballistic on the first couple of repeats.
How to maximize recovery
Fuel well immediately after, and do a foam rolling routine with stretching and time in compression boots (if you have them).