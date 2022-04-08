Weekend Swim Workout: Swim, Kick, Pull, Swim

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

The name of the game for today’s swim workout is “technique.” In this set from Coach Sara McLarty, you’ll rely heavily on the use of a pull buoy to focus on the mechanics of your swim stroke. By taking your legs out of the equation with the pull buoy, you’ll get to pay attention to the pillars of the freestyle stroke. After a gradual increase in distance using the pull buoy, focusing on keeping your arms relaxed and completing a full rotation of each shoulder, you’ll remove the buoy and bring the legs back in to the equation to pull it all together.

Pick a set that fits your fitness level and schedule, and dive in!

A:

200 swim/200 pull/200 IM/200 kick/200 swim

6×150 swim @ 2:30 (rotating FAST! 50)

100, 200, 300, 400 pull @ 1:30 per 100

400, 300, 200,100 swim @ 1:35 per 100 (first 25 of each is Tarzan drill)

300 cool down (50 non-free/100 free, repeat)

*4200 Total*

B:

200 swim/200 pull/200 kick/200 swim

6×150 swim @ 3:10 (rotating FAST! 50)

100, 200, 300, 400 pull @ 2:00 per 100

300, 200,100 swim @ 2:10 per 100 (first 25 of each is Tarzan drill)

300 cool down (50 non-free/100 free, repeat)

*3600 Total*

C:

200 swim/200 pull/200 kick/200 swim

3×150 swim w/:20 rest (rotating FAST! 50)

3×150 pull w/:20 rest (rotating FAST! 50)

5×100 w/:15 rest (50 non-free/50 free)

200 cool down

*2400 Total*

