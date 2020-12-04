Weekend Swim Workout: Tombstone Kicks, Push-Ups, and Squat Jumps

This weekend push yourself outside of your comfort zone with these unique drills. There are also a couple of fun surprises (push-ups! squat jumps!) throughout the set to mix it up. Pick the set for your fitness and skill level and happy swimming!

Tombstone Kicking: Hold your kick board upright in the water (like a tombstone) and push it forward. This should NOT be easy…the more of the board you hold under the water, the harder this drill is!

Shark Drill: Use a pull buoy or a kick board between your thighs. After the finish of each stroke, reach back and tap the part of the buoy that is above water. This drill emphasizes finishing your stroke all the way to mid-thigh.

A:

500 choice

500 w/pull buoy (300 pull/200 shark drill)

200 as 100 kick/100 drill

10×50 @ 1:05 (25 swim, climb out, do 3 push-ups, dive in, 25 swim)

600 snake swim (50 easy/50 FAST!)

6×50 @ 1:20 (25 feet-first w/buoy, 25 non-free w/buoy)

6×50 @ 1:20 (25 tombstone kick, 25 regular kick)

600 (50 easy/50 FAST!)

6×50 @ :60 (25 swim, climb out, do 5 squat jumps, dive in, 25 swim)

200 cool-down

*4000 total*

B:

400 choice

400 w/pull buoy (300 pull/100 shark drill)

200 as 100 kick/100 drill

8×50 @ 1:15 (25 swim, climb out, do 3 push-ups, dive in, 25 swim)

500 snake swim (50 easy/50 FAST!)

6×50 @ 1:30 (25 feet-first w/buoy, 25 non-free w/buoy)

6×50 @ 1:30 (25 tombstone kick, 25 regular kick)

500 (50 easy/50 FAST!)

6×50 @ 1:20 (25 swim, climb out, do 5 squat jumps, dive in, 25 swim)

100 cool-down



*3400 total*

C:

300 choice

300 w/pull buoy (200 pull/100 shark drill)

200 as 100 kick/100 drill

6×50 w/ 15 sec rest (25 swim, climb out, do 3 push-ups, dive in, 25 swim)

400 snake swim (50 easy/50 FAST!)

4×50 w/ 20 sec rest (25 feet-first w/buoy, 25 non-free w/buoy)

4×50 w/ 20 sec rest (25 tombstone kick, 25 regular kick)

400 (50 easy/50 FAST!)

4×50 w/ 20 sec rest (25 swim, climb out, do 5 squat jumps, dive in, 25 swim)

100 cool-down

*2600 total*