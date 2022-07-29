Become a Member

Weekend Swim Workout: Swim, Pull, Fins

A creative swim workout for you to take to the pool this weekend.

When was the last time you swam with fins? This underrated pool tool can help increase the range of motion in your ankles, making for a stronger kick. This swim workout from coach Sara McLarty makes use of the fins, coupled with alternating sets using a pull buoy, to make a technique-focused session that will yield speed and efficiency.

Choose a workout below that fits your current fitness level and schedule, and dive in!

RELATED: A Complete Guide to Triathlon Swimming

A:
400 choice/300 pull/200 IM/100 kick
4x[2×200 @ 2:40 (1 FAST!, 1 easy)
3×100 @ 1:20 (2 FAST!, 1 easy)
4×50 fast @ :45 (3 FAST!, 1 easy)
100 backstroke easy/recovery]
*swim rounds #1 and 3; pull round #2; w/ fins round #4
200 choice cool-down
*5200 total*

RELATED: How Strong Is Your Swim Kick?

B:
400 choice/300 pull/200 non-free/100 kick
3x[2×200 @ 4:00 (1 FAST!, 1 easy)
3×100 @ 2:00 (2 FAST!, 1 easy)
4×50 fast @ :60 (3 FAST!, 1 easy)
100 swim easy/recovery]
*swim round #1; pull round #2; w/ fins round #3
200 choice cool-down
*4200 total*

RELATED: Video: 9 Stretch Cord Exercises to Improve Swim Strength and Technique

C:
300 choice/200 pull/100 non-free/100 kick
2x[2×200 w/:30 rest (1 FAST!, 1 easy)
3×100 @ w/:20 rest (2 FAST!, 1 easy)
4×50 Fast w/:15 rest (3 FAST!, 1 easy)
100 swim easy/recovery]
*swim round #1; pull round #2
200 choice cool-down
*2900 total*

Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.

