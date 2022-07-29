Weekend Swim Workout: Swim, Pull, Fins

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

When was the last time you swam with fins? This underrated pool tool can help increase the range of motion in your ankles, making for a stronger kick. This swim workout from coach Sara McLarty makes use of the fins, coupled with alternating sets using a pull buoy, to make a technique-focused session that will yield speed and efficiency.

Choose a workout below that fits your current fitness level and schedule, and dive in!

A:

400 choice/300 pull/200 IM/100 kick

4x[2×200 @ 2:40 (1 FAST!, 1 easy)

3×100 @ 1:20 (2 FAST!, 1 easy)

4×50 fast @ :45 (3 FAST!, 1 easy)

100 backstroke easy/recovery]

*swim rounds #1 and 3; pull round #2; w/ fins round #4

200 choice cool-down

*5200 total*

B:

400 choice/300 pull/200 non-free/100 kick

3x[2×200 @ 4:00 (1 FAST!, 1 easy)

3×100 @ 2:00 (2 FAST!, 1 easy)

4×50 fast @ :60 (3 FAST!, 1 easy)

100 swim easy/recovery]

*swim round #1; pull round #2; w/ fins round #3

200 choice cool-down

*4200 total*

C:

300 choice/200 pull/100 non-free/100 kick

2x[2×200 w/:30 rest (1 FAST!, 1 easy)

3×100 @ w/:20 rest (2 FAST!, 1 easy)

4×50 Fast w/:15 rest (3 FAST!, 1 easy)

100 swim easy/recovery]

*swim round #1; pull round #2

200 choice cool-down

*2900 total*

