Weekend Swim Workout: Fast And Smooth

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

We’ve got the need for speed! It’s the perfect time of year to build on all your technique work from the winter by adding a new challenge: going fast while still maintaining good form. This swim workout from coach Sara McLarty begins with technique drills, then gradually builds to the finale: short but hard all-out efforts.

Pick a set that fits your fitness level and schedule, and dive in!

A:
500 with fins/200 Kick/100 Drill
4×50 @ 1:15 kick
4×50 @ 1:05 drill
4×50 @ :55 swim (build)
500 Pull w/:30 rest (250 FAST!/250 smooth)
5×100 swim w/fins @ 1:30 (50 FAST!/50 smooth)
8×50 @ :60 (start in middle of pool/25 easy/climb out/dive/25 FAST!)
3×100 @ 1:45 (IM)
4xAll-Out w/:20 rest (25 FAST!/25 ez/50 FAST!/50 ez)
300 cool down
*4000 Total*

RELATED: 9 Stretch Cord Exercises to Improve Swim Strength and Technique

B:
400 with fins/200 Kick/100 Drill
4×50 @ 1:30 kick
4×50 @ 1:20 drill
4×50 @ 1:10 swim (build)
400 Pull w/:30 rest (200 FAST!/200 smooth)
4×100 swim w/fins @ 2:00 (50 FAST!/50 smooth)
6×50 @ 1:15 (start in middle of pool/25 easy/climb out/dive/25 FAST!)
4xAll-Outs w/:30 rest (25 FAST!/25 ez/50 FAST!/50 ez)
300 cool down
*3300 Total*

RELATED: Lacking Swim Progress? Try This Short Technique-Focused Block

C:
300 with fins/200 Kick/100 Drill
4×50 w/:20 rest kick
4×50 w/:20 rest drill
4×50 w/:20 rest swim (build)
6×50 w/:20 rest (start in middle of pool/25 easy/climb out/dive/25 FAST!)
4xAll-Outs w/:30 rest (25 FAST!/25 ez/50 FAST!/50 ez)
300 cool down
*2400 Total*

Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.

