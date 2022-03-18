Weekend Swim Workout: Fast And Smooth
It's time to build off all that technique work you've been doing - now, we're adding speed to the mix.
We’ve got the need for speed! It’s the perfect time of year to build on all your technique work from the winter by adding a new challenge: going fast while still maintaining good form. This swim workout from coach Sara McLarty begins with technique drills, then gradually builds to the finale: short but hard all-out efforts.
Pick a set that fits your fitness level and schedule, and dive in!
A:
500 with fins/200 Kick/100 Drill
4×50 @ 1:15 kick
4×50 @ 1:05 drill
4×50 @ :55 swim (build)
500 Pull w/:30 rest (250 FAST!/250 smooth)
5×100 swim w/fins @ 1:30 (50 FAST!/50 smooth)
8×50 @ :60 (start in middle of pool/25 easy/climb out/dive/25 FAST!)
3×100 @ 1:45 (IM)
4xAll-Out w/:20 rest (25 FAST!/25 ez/50 FAST!/50 ez)
300 cool down
*4000 Total*
B:
400 with fins/200 Kick/100 Drill
4×50 @ 1:30 kick
4×50 @ 1:20 drill
4×50 @ 1:10 swim (build)
400 Pull w/:30 rest (200 FAST!/200 smooth)
4×100 swim w/fins @ 2:00 (50 FAST!/50 smooth)
6×50 @ 1:15 (start in middle of pool/25 easy/climb out/dive/25 FAST!)
4xAll-Outs w/:30 rest (25 FAST!/25 ez/50 FAST!/50 ez)
300 cool down
*3300 Total*
C:
300 with fins/200 Kick/100 Drill
4×50 w/:20 rest kick
4×50 w/:20 rest drill
4×50 w/:20 rest swim (build)
6×50 w/:20 rest (start in middle of pool/25 easy/climb out/dive/25 FAST!)
4xAll-Outs w/:30 rest (25 FAST!/25 ez/50 FAST!/50 ez)
300 cool down
*2400 Total*
