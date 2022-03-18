Weekend Swim Workout: Fast And Smooth

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

We’ve got the need for speed! It’s the perfect time of year to build on all your technique work from the winter by adding a new challenge: going fast while still maintaining good form. This swim workout from coach Sara McLarty begins with technique drills, then gradually builds to the finale: short but hard all-out efforts.

Pick a set that fits your fitness level and schedule, and dive in!

A:

500 with fins/200 Kick/100 Drill

4×50 @ 1:15 kick

4×50 @ 1:05 drill

4×50 @ :55 swim (build)

500 Pull w/:30 rest (250 FAST!/250 smooth)

5×100 swim w/fins @ 1:30 (50 FAST!/50 smooth)

8×50 @ :60 (start in middle of pool/25 easy/climb out/dive/25 FAST!)

3×100 @ 1:45 (IM)

4xAll-Out w/:20 rest (25 FAST!/25 ez/50 FAST!/50 ez)

300 cool down

*4000 Total*

B:

400 with fins/200 Kick/100 Drill

4×50 @ 1:30 kick

4×50 @ 1:20 drill

4×50 @ 1:10 swim (build)

400 Pull w/:30 rest (200 FAST!/200 smooth)

4×100 swim w/fins @ 2:00 (50 FAST!/50 smooth)

6×50 @ 1:15 (start in middle of pool/25 easy/climb out/dive/25 FAST!)

4xAll-Outs w/:30 rest (25 FAST!/25 ez/50 FAST!/50 ez)

300 cool down

*3300 Total*

C:

300 with fins/200 Kick/100 Drill

4×50 w/:20 rest kick

4×50 w/:20 rest drill

4×50 w/:20 rest swim (build)

6×50 w/:20 rest (start in middle of pool/25 easy/climb out/dive/25 FAST!)

4xAll-Outs w/:30 rest (25 FAST!/25 ez/50 FAST!/50 ez)

300 cool down

*2400 Total*

