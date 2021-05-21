Weekend Swim Workout: 4×500, 4×400, or 4×300
Pick a set based on your experience level and give this workout a try this weekend!
The main set of these sessions includes a 4 x 500 or 400 or 300 swim workout (depending on your goals and experience level). Get to work and enjoy!
A:
5-minute choice warm-up
4×150-on 2:45 (50 kick/50 drill/50 swim)
4×500 on 6:45 (25 FAST/100 smooth, repeat)
50 easy/recovery
2 x [4×50 w/band only on 1:05
3×100 pull on 1:30 (descend 1-3)]
300 cooldown (50 kick/100 swim, repeat)
*4300 Total*
B:
5-minute choice warm-up
4×150 on 3:15 (50 kick/50 drill/50 swim)
4×400 on 7:15 (25 FAST/75 smooth, repeat)
50 easy/recovery
2 x [2×50 w/band only on 1:20
3×100 pull on 1:50 (descend 1-3)]
200 cooldown (50 kick/50 non-free/100 swim)
*3500 Total*
C:
5-minute choice warm up
3×150 w/fins w/ :20 rest (50 kick/50 drill/50 swim)
4×300 w/ :30 rest (25 FAST/75 smooth, repeat)
4×75 pull w/ :15 rest (descend 1-4)
200 cool down (50 kick/50 non-free/100 swim)