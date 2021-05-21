The main set of these sessions includes a 4 x 500 or 400 or 300 swim workout (depending on your goals and experience level). Get to work and enjoy!

A:

5-minute choice warm-up

4×150-on 2:45 (50 kick/50 drill/50 swim)

4×500 on 6:45 (25 FAST/100 smooth, repeat)

50 easy/recovery

2 x [4×50 w/band only on 1:05

3×100 pull on 1:30 (descend 1-3)]

300 cooldown (50 kick/100 swim, repeat)

*4300 Total*



B:

5-minute choice warm-up

4×150 on 3:15 (50 kick/50 drill/50 swim)

4×400 on 7:15 (25 FAST/75 smooth, repeat)

50 easy/recovery

2 x [2×50 w/band only on 1:20

3×100 pull on 1:50 (descend 1-3)]

200 cooldown (50 kick/50 non-free/100 swim)

*3500 Total*

C:

5-minute choice warm up

3×150 w/fins w/ :20 rest (50 kick/50 drill/50 swim)

4×300 w/ :30 rest (25 FAST/75 smooth, repeat)

4×75 pull w/ :15 rest (descend 1-4)

200 cool down (50 kick/50 non-free/100 swim)

*2400 Total*