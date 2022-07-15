Weekend Swim Workout: Swim to Pull Session
In this set from coach Sara McLarty, your pull buoy is going to get as much of a workout as you are.
At this time of the season, it’s a good idea to start doing more sets with your pull buoy. In addition to mimicking the floatation effect you’ll get from your wetsuit on race day, swimming with a pull buoy can help you to focus on upper body technique – things like proper breathing and stroke mechanics. You shouldn’t use your pull buoy in every set – it’s a tool, not a crutch – but an occasional workout can go a long way. Get started with this set from coach Sara McLarty. Choose a workout below that fits your schedule and current fitness level, and dive in!
A:
400 swim
300 pull
200 kick
100 non-free
8×50 @ :55 (IM Switch)
300 pull @ 4:30
3×100 swim @ 1:20 (strong)
300 pull @ 4:30
3×100 swim @ 1:15 (strong)
300 pull @ 4:30
3×100 swim @ 2:00 (RACE!)
300 pull @ 4:30
3×100 swim @ 1:40 (IM)
100 easy/recovery
4×50 kick @ :60
4×50 non-free @ :55
4×50 swim @ :50
*4500 Total*
B:
400 swim
300 pull
200 kick
100 non-free
6×50 @ 1:10 (drill/swim by 25)
3 x [300 pull @ 6:00
3×100 swim @ 2:00 (FAST!)]
50 easy/recovery
3×50 kick @ 1:20
3×50 non-free @ 1:10
3×50 swim @ :60
*3600 Total*
C:
300 swim
300 pull
200 kick
100 non-free
6×50 w/:15 rest (drill/swim by 25)
3 x [200 pull w/:30 rest
4×50 swim w/:20 rest (FAST!)]
100 cool down
*2500 Total*
