Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

PEACE OUT, PAYWALL

Unlock world-class journalism.

Subscribe now

Workouts

Weekend Swim Workout: Swim to Pull Session

In this set from coach Sara McLarty, your pull buoy is going to get as much of a workout as you are.

Sara McLarty

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

At this time of the season, it’s a good idea to start doing more sets with your pull buoy. In addition to mimicking the floatation effect you’ll get from your wetsuit on race day, swimming with a pull buoy can help you to focus on upper body technique – things like proper breathing and stroke mechanics. You shouldn’t use your pull buoy in every set – it’s a tool, not a crutch – but an occasional workout can go a long way. Get started with this set from coach Sara McLarty. Choose a workout below that fits your schedule and current fitness level, and dive in!

RELATED: Pull Buoy Basics

A:
400 swim
300 pull
200 kick
100 non-free
8×50 @ :55 (IM Switch)
300 pull @ 4:30
3×100 swim @ 1:20 (strong)
300 pull @ 4:30
3×100 swim @ 1:15 (strong)
300 pull @ 4:30
3×100 swim @ 2:00 (RACE!)
300 pull @ 4:30
3×100 swim @ 1:40 (IM)
100 easy/recovery
4×50 kick @ :60
4×50 non-free @ :55
4×50 swim @ :50

*4500 Total*

RELATED: A Complete Guide to Triathlon Swimming

B:
400 swim
300 pull
200 kick
100 non-free
6×50 @ 1:10 (drill/swim by 25)
3 x [300 pull @ 6:00
3×100 swim @ 2:00 (FAST!)]
50 easy/recovery
3×50 kick @ 1:20
3×50 non-free @ 1:10
3×50 swim @ :60
*3600 Total*

RELATED: How to Get Better at Every Swim Stroke

C:
300 swim
300 pull
200 kick
100 non-free
6×50 w/:15 rest (drill/swim by 25)
3 x [200 pull w/:30 rest
4×50 swim w/:20 rest (FAST!)]
100 cool down
*2500 Total*

Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.

Stay On Topic

promo logo