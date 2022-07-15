Weekend Swim Workout: Swim to Pull Session

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

At this time of the season, it’s a good idea to start doing more sets with your pull buoy. In addition to mimicking the floatation effect you’ll get from your wetsuit on race day, swimming with a pull buoy can help you to focus on upper body technique – things like proper breathing and stroke mechanics. You shouldn’t use your pull buoy in every set – it’s a tool, not a crutch – but an occasional workout can go a long way. Get started with this set from coach Sara McLarty. Choose a workout below that fits your schedule and current fitness level, and dive in!

A:

400 swim

300 pull

200 kick

100 non-free

8×50 @ :55 (IM Switch)

300 pull @ 4:30

3×100 swim @ 1:20 (strong)

300 pull @ 4:30

3×100 swim @ 1:15 (strong)

300 pull @ 4:30

3×100 swim @ 2:00 (RACE!)

300 pull @ 4:30

3×100 swim @ 1:40 (IM)

100 easy/recovery

4×50 kick @ :60

4×50 non-free @ :55

4×50 swim @ :50

*4500 Total*

B:

400 swim

300 pull

200 kick

100 non-free

6×50 @ 1:10 (drill/swim by 25)

3 x [300 pull @ 6:00

3×100 swim @ 2:00 (FAST!)]

50 easy/recovery

3×50 kick @ 1:20

3×50 non-free @ 1:10

3×50 swim @ :60

*3600 Total*

C:

300 swim

300 pull

200 kick

100 non-free

6×50 w/:15 rest (drill/swim by 25)

3 x [200 pull w/:30 rest

4×50 swim w/:20 rest (FAST!)]

100 cool down

*2500 Total*

