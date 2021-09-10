Weekend Swim Workout: Race Week Tune-Up

In the week before your race, you might feel the urge to panic train. But doing “just one more” big workout is a bad idea – instead of arriving at the start line feeling fresh, fit, and fast, you’ll be tired, sore, and sluggish. A better way to prep for your race is to taper, or gradually reduce your exercise load so you show up ready to race your best. That doesn’t mean you should sit on the couch for a week! Instead, you should do short workouts to stay sharp, like these race-week swim workouts from coach Sara McLarty.

Choose a set based on your distance focus, and do it during taper week before your next race.

RELATED: Triathlete’s Expert Guide on How to Taper

Race Week Swim Workout: Sprint

200 easy swim

2×150 with 30 sec rest (50 kick/50 drill/50 swim)

8×25 with 5 sec rest (build each 25)

1–3 times through:

–1×50 with 15 sec rest (sprint)

–4×50 with 5 sec rest (steady pace)

100 cool-down

RELATED: Tips for Surviving Race Week

Race Week Swim Workout: Olympic

400 easy swim

3×150 with 30 sec rest (50 kick/50 drill/50 swim)

8×25 with 5 sec rest (build each 25)

1–3 times through:

–1×100 with 10 sec rest (fast)

–3×100 with 5 sec rest (steady pace)

200 cool-down

RELATED: A 7-Day Race Week Meal Plan for Triathletes

Race Week Swim Workout: Half or full Ironman

200 easy swim

3×150 with 30 sec rest (50 kick/50 drill/50 swim)

4×25 with 5 sec rest (build each 25)

2–4 times through:

–1×50 with 15 sec rest (fast)

–2×200 with 10 sec rest (steady pace)

200 cool-down

RELATED: 7 Must-Do Tasks during Ironman Race Week