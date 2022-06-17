Weekend Swim Workout: Four-Bys

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This weekend swim workout is brought to you by the number four. This workout from coach Sara McLarty is broken down into “four-bys” – that is, four by 200, four by 50, four by 150…you get the gist. Though the task is different for each four-by, the objective is the same: to maintain the same strength and technique for the fourth round as you did the first.

Choose a workout below that fits your fitness level and schedule, then dive in!

A:

600 warm-up (200 swim/50 kick/50 non-free, repeat)

4×50 @ :45 (build to FAST!)

4×200 @ 3:00 (swim, strong)

4×50 @ :45 (25 FAST/25easy)

4×250 @ 3:40 (pull, all strong)

4×50 @ :45 (25 easy/25 FAST!)

4×250 @ 4:00 (150 free/100 IM)

400 cool-down (100 swim/50 kick/50 non-free, repeat)

*4400 total*

B:

600 warm-up (200 swim/50 kick/50 non-free, repeat)

4×50 @ :60 (build to FAST!)

3×200 @ 4:00 (swim, strong)

4×50 @ :60 (25 FAST/25easy)

3×200 @ 4:00 (pull, all strong)

4×50 @ :60 (25 easy/25 FAST!)

3×200 @ 4:15 (150 free/50 non-free)

400 cool-down (100 swim/50 kick/50 non-free, repeat)

*3400 total*

C:

600 warm-up (200 swim/50 kick/50 non-free, repeat)

4×50 w/ :10 rest (build to FAST!)

3×150 w/ :30 rest (swim, strong)

4×50 w/ :10 rest (25 FAST/25easy)

3×150 w/ :30 rest (pull, all strong)

4×50 w/ :10 rest (25 easy/25 FAST!)

400 cool-down (100 swim/50 kick/50 non-free, repeat)

*2500 total*

