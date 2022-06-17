Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Workouts

Weekend Swim Workout: Four-Bys

Bored in the pool? Here's a new workout from Triathlete contributor and swimming all-star Sara McLarty.

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This weekend swim workout is brought to you by the number four. This workout from coach Sara McLarty is broken down into “four-bys” – that is, four by 200, four by 50, four by 150…you get the gist. Though the task is different for each four-by, the objective is the same: to maintain the same strength and technique for the fourth round as you did the first.

Choose a workout below that fits your fitness level and schedule, then dive in!

RELATED: A Complete Guide to Triathlon Swimming

A:
600 warm-up (200 swim/50 kick/50 non-free, repeat)
4×50 @ :45 (build to FAST!)
4×200 @ 3:00 (swim, strong)
4×50 @ :45 (25 FAST/25easy)
4×250 @ 3:40 (pull, all strong)
4×50 @ :45 (25 easy/25 FAST!)
4×250 @ 4:00 (150 free/100 IM)
400 cool-down (100 swim/50 kick/50 non-free, repeat)
*4400 total*

RELATED: How to Get Better at Every Swim Stroke

B:
600 warm-up (200 swim/50 kick/50 non-free, repeat)
4×50 @ :60 (build to FAST!)
3×200 @ 4:00 (swim, strong)
4×50 @ :60 (25 FAST/25easy)
3×200 @ 4:00 (pull, all strong)
4×50 @ :60 (25 easy/25 FAST!)
3×200 @ 4:15 (150 free/50 non-free)
400 cool-down (100 swim/50 kick/50 non-free, repeat)
*3400 total*

RELATED: Do You Know Your Swim Gears?

C:
600 warm-up (200 swim/50 kick/50 non-free, repeat)
4×50 w/ :10 rest (build to FAST!)
3×150 w/ :30 rest (swim, strong)
4×50 w/ :10 rest (25 FAST/25easy)
3×150 w/ :30 rest (pull, all strong)
4×50 w/ :10 rest (25 easy/25 FAST!)
400 cool-down (100 swim/50 kick/50 non-free, repeat)
*2500 total*

Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.

Stay On Topic

promo logo