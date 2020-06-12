Weekend Swim Workout: Rust-Buster
Blow out the cobwebs by using short intervals mixed with kicking, drills, and pulling.
Use this workout to refamiliarize yourself with the pool, while at the same time getting a head start on open-water skills.
A
3×150 swim/50 kick warm-up
2x [4×25 on :30 with buoy between ankles; 200 pull with regular buoy and paddles on 3:00]
6×50 on :60 (25 kick/25 pull with board between thighs)
6×50 on :50 (2 build, 1 easy)
8×75 on 1:30 (25 kick/25 drill/25 swim, IM order)
8×75 on 1:15 (25 Tarzan drill* fast/50 smooth)
300 swim, no walls (turn at the ‘T’)
300 pull (50 breathing every third stroke/50 breathing every fifth)
300 cool-down (50 non-free/50 free)
Total: 3,900
B
2×150 swim/50 kick warm-up
2x [4×25 on :40 with buoy between ankles; 200 pull with regular buoy and paddles on 4:00]
6×50 on 1:15 (25 kick/25 pull with board between thighs)
6×50 on :60 (2 build, 1 easy)
4×75 on 2:00 (25 kick/25 drill/25 swim)
4×75 on 1:50 (25 Tarzan drill* fast/50 smooth)
200 swim, no walls (turn at the ‘T’)
200 pull (50 breathing every third stroke/50 breathing every fifth)
200 cool-down (50 non-free/50 free)
Total: 2,800
C
150 swim/50 kick warm-up
4×25 with 10 sec rest, buoy between ankles
200 pull with regular buoy and paddles
4×50 with 15 sec rest (25 kick/25 pull with board between thighs)
6×50 with 10 sec rest (2 build, 1 easy)
4×75 with 20 sec rest (25 kick/25 Tarzan drill*/25 swim)
200 swim, no walls (turn at the ‘T’)
200 pull (50 breathing every third stroke/50 breathing every fifth)
100 cool-down (50 non-free/50 free)
Total: 1,800
*Swim with head out of water, face forward and back arched, keeping feet near the water’s surface.