Weekend Swim Workout: The Ultimate Full Body Swim Session
For a next-level, full-body blast, try this in-and-out-of-water workout.
Yeah, swimming is already one of the best workouts because it uses all of your major muscle groups from head to toe. If you missed upper-body day at the gym, you can pull a ton and feel the burn tomorrow when you try to lift your arms. The same goes for the lower body and a kick-focused workout. But for a next-level, full-body blast, try this in-and-out-of-water workout.
A:
5×75 swim/25 kick on your back
12×50 on 1:30 (25 easy, climb out, 5 squats, dive in, 25 fast)
400 pull with 30 sec rest
300 IM with 20 sec rest
200 kick with 10 sec rest
10×50 on 1:30 (25 easy, climb out, 5 push-ups, dive in, 25 fast)
300 pull with 30 sec rest
200 IM with 20 sec rest
100 kick with 10 sec rest
8×50 on 1:30 (25 easy, climb out, 5 sit-ups, dive in, 25 fast)
500 swim (no walls) with 30 sec rest
100 non-free cool-down
Total: 4100
B:
4×75 swim/25 kick on your back
8×50 on 2:00 (25 easy, climb out, 5 squats, dive in, 25 fast)
300 pull with 30 sec rest
200 IM with 20 sec rest
100 kick with 10 sec rest
6×50 on 2:00 (25 easy, climb out, 5 push-ups, dive in, 25 fast)
300 pull with 30 sec rest
200 IM with 20 sec rest
100 kick with 10 sec rest
8×50 on 2:00 (25 easy, climb out, 5 sit-ups, dive in, 25 fast)
400 swim (no walls) with 30 sec rest
100 non-free cool-down
Total: 3200
C:
3×75 swim/25 kick on your back
6×50 with 20 sec rest (25 easy, climb out, 5 squats, dive in, 25 fast)
300 pull with 30 sec rest
6×50 with 20 sec rest (25 easy, climb out, 5 push-ups, dive in, 25 fast)
300 pull with 30 sec rest
6×50 with 20 sec rest (25 easy, climb out, 5 sit-ups, dive in, 25 fast)
300 swim (no walls) with 30 sec rest
100 non-free cool-down
Total: 2200