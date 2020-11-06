Workouts

Weekend Swim Workout: The Ultimate Full Body Swim Session

For a next-level, full-body blast, try this in-and-out-of-water workout.

Sara McLarty

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Yeah, swimming is already one of the best workouts because it uses all of your major muscle groups from head to toe. If you missed upper-body day at the gym, you can pull a ton and feel the burn tomorrow when you try to lift your arms. The same goes for the lower body and a kick-focused workout. But for a next-level, full-body blast, try this in-and-out-of-water workout.

A:

5×75 swim/25 kick on your back
12×50 on 1:30 (25 easy, climb out, 5 squats, dive in, 25 fast)
400 pull with 30 sec rest
300 IM with 20 sec rest
200 kick with 10 sec rest
10×50 on 1:30 (25 easy, climb out, 5 push-ups, dive in, 25 fast)
300 pull with 30 sec rest
200 IM with 20 sec rest
100 kick with 10 sec rest
8×50 on 1:30 (25 easy, climb out, 5 sit-ups, dive in, 25 fast)
500 swim (no walls) with 30 sec rest
100 non-free cool-down
Total: 4100 

B:

4×75 swim/25 kick on your back
8×50 on 2:00 (25 easy, climb out, 5 squats, dive in, 25 fast)
300 pull with 30 sec rest
200 IM with 20 sec rest
100 kick with 10 sec rest
6×50 on 2:00 (25 easy, climb out, 5 push-ups, dive in, 25 fast)
300 pull with 30 sec rest
200 IM with 20 sec rest
100 kick with 10 sec rest
8×50 on 2:00 (25 easy, climb out, 5 sit-ups, dive in, 25 fast)
400 swim (no walls) with 30 sec rest
100 non-free cool-down
Total: 3200

C:

3×75 swim/25 kick on your back
6×50 with 20 sec rest (25 easy, climb out, 5 squats, dive in, 25 fast)
300 pull with 30 sec rest
6×50 with 20 sec rest (25 easy, climb out, 5 push-ups, dive in, 25 fast)
300 pull with 30 sec rest
6×50 with 20 sec rest (25 easy, climb out, 5 sit-ups, dive in, 25 fast)
300 swim (no walls) with 30 sec rest
100 non-free cool-down
Total: 2200

Stay On Topic