Weekend Swim Workout: The Re-Start

Each level has a technique or skill to focus on improving. Work your way up (starting with C) if it’s been awhile since you’ve regularly gotten some laps in.

A (flip turns):

500 warm-up as 75 swim/25 kick on your back

16 x 25 on :30 (descend stroke count 1-4, 5-8, and so on)

8 x 50 on 1:05 (somersault in the middle of the pool x 2)

300 swim (work flip turns)

16 x 25 on :30 (kick underwater in streamline as far as possible)

8 x 50 on 1:05 (25 free/25 non-free)

300 swim (work flip turns)

5 x 100 pull with :15 rest (25 right arm/25 left arm/50 regular)

200 cool-down

Total: 3,400

B (bilateral breathing):

400 warm-up as 75 swim/25 kick on your back

12 x 25 on :45 (descend stroke count 1-4, 5-8, and so on)

6 x 50 with :15 rest (25 breathe to left/25 breathe to right)

300 swim (practice bilateral breathing)

12 x 25 on :45 (kick underwater in streamline as far as possible)

6 x 50 with :15 rest (25 free/25 non-free)

300 swim (practice bilateral breathing)

100 cool-down

Total: 2,300 total

C (other strokes):

300 warm-up as 75 swim/25 non-free

8 x 25 with :15 rest (descend stroke count 1-4, 5-8, and so on)

4 x 50 with :20 rest (25 backstroke/25 breaststroke)

300 swim

8 x 25 with :15 rest (kick with fins)

4 x 50 with :20 rest (25 free/25 non-free)

100 cool-down

Total: 1,500