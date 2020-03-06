Has it been weeks (or maybe even months) since you've been in the pool?
This “first swim back” workout from coach Sara McLarty is the perfect set to get swimming again after some dry time out. Choose your spot in the ranges below based on your previous swim experience or current motivational levels.
The First Swim Back
- Easy 5-10 minutes warm-up choice stroke. Let your body get used to the water and stretch everything out.
- 4-8 x 75 with :20 rest as: 25 right arm/25 left arm/25 both
Focus on the underwater pull and finish of the stroke.
- 4-8 x 25 with :10 rest sculling with buoy between legs
Reignite your connection with the water on your hands and forearms.
- 5-10 minutes easy pull with equipment
Use small paddles. Don’t stress your shoulders.
- 4-8 x 50 with :15 rest kicking with fins and kickboard
Feel the stretch in your ankles with pointed toes.
- 4-8 x 50 with :15 rest building each 50 from slow to fast
Build to 85 percent, and enjoy the freedom of the water.
- 5-10 minutes easy swim cool-down