Take time to slow down in the pool and work on the little things that will pay off next year, like your stroke cycle. Beginners should do the lowest set option, intermediate the middle, and advanced should do the highest in the range.

Tech Timeout Swim

Warmup

3 x 200 swim/100 kick (all with fins)

A: Catch Phase

Do: 4, 6, or 8 x 75 with :10 rest (25 front-quadrant-scull with buoy/50 swim)

This drill is a small back-and-forth motion with the hands and forearms—maintaining constant pressure on the water. Fingertips are always pointing down, and the wrists should not bend.

B: Pull Phase

Do: 3, 4, or 6 x 100 @ 1:45 (25 right arm only, 25 left arm only, 50 swim)

Most of the pull strength comes from the back-and-forth rotation of the torso—maintain this when single-arm swimming.

C: Finish/Push Phase

Do: 2, 3, or 4 x 150 @ 2:15 (75 thumb-to-thigh, 75 swim)

Keep water pressure on your palm until the end of the stroke, and brush your thumb across your thigh.

D: Recovery Phase

Do: 6, 9, or 12 x 50 @ :50 (catch-up drill)

The recovery phase ends when the arm drops back into the water. Swim with one arm at a time, waiting for the working arm to reach the front before pulling with the other.

Cooldown

100-200 choice