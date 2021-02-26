Weekend Swim Workout: Tech Timeout Swim
This workout will help you nail all four phases with a drill and small set for each.
Take time to slow down in the pool and work on the little things that will pay off next year, like your stroke cycle. Beginners should do the lowest set option, intermediate the middle, and advanced should do the highest in the range.
Tech Timeout Swim
Warmup
3 x 200 swim/100 kick (all with fins)
A: Catch Phase
Do: 4, 6, or 8 x 75 with :10 rest (25 front-quadrant-scull with buoy/50 swim)
This drill is a small back-and-forth motion with the hands and forearms—maintaining constant pressure on the water. Fingertips are always pointing down, and the wrists should not bend.
B: Pull Phase
Do: 3, 4, or 6 x 100 @ 1:45 (25 right arm only, 25 left arm only, 50 swim)
Most of the pull strength comes from the back-and-forth rotation of the torso—maintain this when single-arm swimming.
C: Finish/Push Phase
Do: 2, 3, or 4 x 150 @ 2:15 (75 thumb-to-thigh, 75 swim)
Keep water pressure on your palm until the end of the stroke, and brush your thumb across your thigh.
D: Recovery Phase
Do: 6, 9, or 12 x 50 @ :50 (catch-up drill)
The recovery phase ends when the arm drops back into the water. Swim with one arm at a time, waiting for the working arm to reach the front before pulling with the other.
Cooldown
100-200 choice