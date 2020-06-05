Weekend Swim Workout: Swim Fitness Tester

Many of us are back in the pool after months away. It can be discouraging to see your fitness fall so far, but don’t stress. Check in with your swim fitness by completing this “test set” workout three weeks in a row for some encouragement. Pick a day of the week that you can replicate everything from practice time to training partners for the best results. Complete the same set the following weeks, on the same interval. The goal of this swim fitness tester: to tell if you’re improving by completing more 200s each time. Hopefully you’ll see progress and feel encouraged. If you find the opposite, consider putting together a swim-focused block to make sure you’re focusing on the right things to see gains.

Swim Fitness Tester

A

300 choice swim, 200 pull, 100 kick

6×50 on 1:05 (25 non-free/25 free)

6×50 on :55 (descend 1-3, then 4-6)

200 test set:

200 swim (moderately strong, check your time)

Add approx. 10 seconds to calculate interval for next section

? x 200 swim (keep going until you no longer make the interval)

100 recovery

400 pull easy

200 kick cool-down

Total: 2,000+

B

200 choice swim, 200 pull, 100 kick

4×50 on 1:30 (25 non-free/25 free)

6×50 on 1:10 (descend 1-3, then 4-6)

200 test set:

200 swim (moderately strong, check your time)

Add approx. 20 seconds to calculate interval for next section

? x 200 swim (keep going until you no longer make the interval)

100 recovery

300 pull easy

100 kick cool-down

Total: 1,600+

C

200 choice swim, 100 pull, 100 kick

3×50 with 20 sec rest (25 non-free/25 free)

3×50 with 15 sec rest (descend 1-3)

200 test set:

200 swim (moderately strong, check your time)

Add approx. 30 seconds to calculate interval for next section

? x 200 swim (keep going until you no longer make the interval) 50 recovery

200 pull easy

100 kick cool-down

Total: 1,250+